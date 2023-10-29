Highlights One young defender has impressed Liverpool fans with his composure and performance in his Premier League debut.

Despite some inconsistency and having to adapt to a new position, another player has the potential to be a creative and hardworking midfielder for Liverpool.

Initial struggles are not enough to dampen the spirit of a South American forward, who has shown a clinical edge and infectious energy as a striker for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been blessed with many iconic figures over the years with names such as Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish and John Barnes being a few of many names that spring to mind when this conversation comes about. Fans of the club in the modern day are also blessed to have seen many players that will go down as legendary figures in years to come, with several still playing week in week out for the Reds.

Players such as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson have departed the club in the past 12 months or so and the trio will definitely always have a special place in the hearts of Liverpool fans that witnessed their greatness on the pitch. Meanwhile, Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are still current stars at Anfield and are guaranteed to go down as the best players to have played in their respective positions in the history of the club.

We have decided to predict the next players that will go on to achieve this status within the club, and have left players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the list in order to give new players and young players some recognition with the right-back already well on his way to becoming captain of the club and being immortalised in Liverpool history. So, we take a look at the four players we think could go on to become Liverpool legends.

Jarell Quansah

Quansah was not even a name in the mind of Liverpool fans until the pre-season campaign ahead of the 2023/24 season, but the young defender has certainly caught the eye over recent months. At only 20-years-old, the centre-back is a massive presence in the middle of the defence and his composure when in possession of the ball is incredible for such an inexperienced player at senior level.

Jurgen Klopp clearly has big plans for the English defender as the German boss was confident enough to throw Quansah into the daunting atmosphere of St James' Park while the Reds were down to 10 men. He was immense throughout that substitue cameo as his side secured a brilliant 2-1 win despite the disadvantage of Van Dijk's early red card.

Speaking of Van Dijk, the Dutch defender is an example of the future player Quansah could be with the pair sharing many similar attributes such as height, speed, athleticism and ability on the ball. There is a long way to go in order to reach the levels set by his Dutch teammate, but Quansah's solid performance in his full Premier League debut against Wolves earlier in the season is an indicator that he could be on the verge of stepping up.

Harvey Elliott

Fans appear to be divided on Elliott as many are unsure he is the right fit in the centre of midfield while others are willing to trust the process and follow the vision Klopp has. The English midfielder has never failed to give his all when on the pitch for the Reds as his work ethic puts many midfielders to shame. A horrible long-term injury in 2021 put the brakes on his career after having started the 2021/22 season in fine form in his new role.

Having been viewed as a right-winger in his younger days at Fulham, Klopp appears to see Elliott as an attacking midfield player that can be a creative outlet while also being very willing and able to press opposing teams. Performances have been inconsistent at times, but the potential is there for all to see.

The young man is certainly not short of confidence either as he has returned from recent international games full of confidence. Elliott has claimed he is ready to prove the doubters wrong as he told BBC Sport: "I feel I can do a job wherever I'm put. The most important thing is putting that red shirt on and playing. I'm working as hard as I can to get into the team. It's down to me to make sure I apply myself and not only show the boss but show the world I'm good enough to play wherever I'm put."

Darwin Núñez

Nunez is already a fan favourite at Anfield due to his incredibly high energy performances on the pitch for club and country, as well as his infectious personality. The Uruguayan has had to deal with a lot of heavy criticism from rival fans and even the press at times with his struggles in front of goal bordering on baffling at times. That never dampens his spirit however, as the striker gets up, brushes himself off and goes again with a smile on his face.

Liverpool may have been worried they had another Mario Balotelli on their hands when Nunez was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen on his Anfield debut at the start of the 2022/23 season. Ever since that moment, it looks like the 24-year-old has been able to harness any frustration he feels and take that anger out by playing to the best of his abilities.

READ MORE: Alternate angle of Darwin Nunez’s sensational assist for Uruguay vs Brazil

The talent has clearly been present within Nunez as the forward bagged 26 goals in only 28 league appearances for Benfica the season before Liverpool snapped him up for £85 million. The aforementioned 2-1 success against Newcastle in the early stages of the Premier League season showcased the clinical edge Nunez can have when he gets it right as he thundered in two sensational finishes to hand his side victory.

Darwin Núñez's career statistics (via Transfermarkt)

Club Games Goals Assists Benfica 85 48 16 Liverpool 52 19 7 Almeria 32 16 3 Penarol 22 4 1

Dominik Szoboszlai

The newest player to the club on this list, the early indications are extremely impressive when it comes to the 22-year-old Hungarian midfielder. Being brought in to replace Henderson as well as James Milner and Naby Keita, Szoboszlai has taken to the role exceptionally with some breathtaking performances in the middle of the park. He has already scored two goals for the club and both were fantastic strikes, against both Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Speaking after the new signing starred in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, his new manager told the Liverpool club website that he is impressed with Szoboszlai and there is even more to come as he said: "Obviously, he has no problem to adapt to everything in an instant, but there is still more to come and we are really pleased. We are really pleased, from the first day since he was here he is full of energy. [He is] in the middle of the team already and, yes, it's good news."

The former RB Leipzig man has taken on the honour of the number eight shirt with the Merseyside club, but with that honour comes a lot of pressure. Keita struggled to live up to this expectation after being the first man to take on the number since Gerrard's departure in 2015. Szoboszlai looks to feel at home in his new role with his chest puffed out and backing himself up with his performances on the pitch. Liverpool fans have even created an incredible new chant for Szoboszlai despite the Hungary captain only moving to the club a matter of months ago.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.