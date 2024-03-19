Highlights Pep Lijnders could delay Ajax job to possibly step up at Liverpool.

The 41-year-old is favourite for the Ajax role, but it's yet to be confirmed.

Lijnders is ready to return to management after being Jurgen Klopp's assistant.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is considered the favourite to take over at Ajax as of next season, but he could be delaying taking the job in case the Reds struggle to find a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, meaning he can step up, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Klopp announced back in January that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the campaign, with the Merseyside outfit now searching for the right replacement. It's a difficult task for the decision-makers at Liverpool considering the culture and success Klopp has brought to the club, and Lijnders is certainly no stranger to that, playing a crucial part himself.

Lijnders Could be Waiting for Liverpool Promotion

With Liverpool now searching for Klopp's successor, it's been suggested that the ideal man could already be in the dugout alongside the German manager. Former Reds defender Phil Thompson has recently claimed that he would have no problems seeing the 41-year-old promoted to the managerial role at the end of the campaign. TalkSPORT duo Alan Brazil and Dean Saunders also proposed that many of the current playing squad at Anfield would love to see Lijnders given the job as it would give a sense of continuity after Klopp and would prefer him over Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso. Sources have now confirmed to GMS that it wouldn't be in Lijnders' best interest to accept the Ajax job right now in case Liverpool's search for a Klopp replacement doesn't go to plan and he could make the step up.

As it stands, that situation isn't looking likely with Lijnders still the favourite to take over at Ajax, but it could be a reason why he's yet to be officially appointed as manager of the Dutch side. It's something to keep an eye on over the next few months, especially if Liverpool struggle to find the right man to take over at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Lijnders has managed 22 games in his career so far for Dutch side NEC Nijmegen, winning 11, drawing four, and losing seven, averaging 1.68 points per game.

Related How Many Liverpool Games Jurgen Klopp has Left The iconic manager could lead his side to a treble by the end of the season.

Pep Lijnders Favourite for Ajax Job

According to GMS sources, Lijnders is still considered the favourite to take charge of Eredivisie side Ajax ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign. The Dutch outfit are in no immediate rush to confirm an appointment after John van't Schip was brought in as caretaker, steadying the ship after a disappointing start to the season.

The Liverpool assistant is looking forward to becoming a manager in his own right and the prospect of being able to take over at Ajax next term is considered a perfect challenge for the 41-year-old. Ajax are enduring a disastrous season by their own high standards and currently find themselves 31 points behind PSV Eindhoven at the top of the table, so rebuilding the club and steering them back in the right direction is likely to be of interest to Lijnders.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt