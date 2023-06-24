The door for Ryan Gravenberch may yet still be open for Liverpool, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has endured a difficult debut season in the Bundesliga, and with no guarantees over his playing time at the club, may be forced to leave this summer.

Gravenberch is currently at the UEFA European under-21 Championship with the Netherlands, who drew 0-0 with Belgium in their opening game on Wednesday.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch has been a reported target for Liverpool for some time and the Liverpool Echo believe he would be available for €25 million (£22 million) this summer.

The player himself recently told ESPN that he was 'disappointed' with his playing time at Bayern this season, where he was limited to only three leagues starts.

"I expected to play more minutes than I did. I thought I would get some more chances. It's about just wanting to play, that's the most important thing at my age. I hope it'll be at Bayern - otherwise, we'll just have to look further," he said, as per the Mirror.

"I want to play, but the manager is picking other players. I have to accept it, but it’s difficult. I was hoping for more minutes but I have to stay calm. I told everyone that I don't want another year like that. Of course you can't always be in the starting XI, but you can still play regularly - you can get a lot of minutes."

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Gravenberch?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "We've seen how he wanted to find out from Bayern Munich, whether there was any scope for him to stay there.

"It hasn't sounded so far like he's had any guarantees that there will be. You know, Bayern actually have not got many midfield options at the moment. So I think it's something they need to address themselves, too. They'll probably need to sign somebody. But certainly that Gravenberch door might yet be opened for Liverpool."

Is Gravenberch likely to leave Bayern this summer?

Due to his significant lack of playing time and recent comments, all signs are pointing towards a summer exit for Gravenberch, and Liverpool seems the most likely destination given the persistent rumours. The Dutch midfielder simply hasn't impressed since leaving Ajax for Bayern Munich in a £16 million move last summer and the German giants are not in the habit of patiently waiting for players to improve such is their desire for titles season-after-season.