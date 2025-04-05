Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title in Arne Slot's debut campaign at the club. The Reds have dominated proceedings from start to finish, and have been relentless in their pursuit of only their second league crown since the revamp in 1992.

As fans of the Merseyside club wait on patiently as to when the title will be mathematically secured, attentions behind the scenes may already be turning towards drawing up plans for a title parade.

Mohamed Salah has previously admitted that he can't wait for the Reds to do a trophy parade again. The Egyptian - who is of course out of contract this summer with his future at Anfield uncertain - declared a Premier League triumph would trump that of a Champions League victory.

It's an incredible day [Liverpool trophy parade]. That's why I'm really desperate to win the Premier League with the club now. It's going to be unforgettable because I know how much it means to win the Premier League. I just want to win the Premier League with the city and the fans. To experience that day and go on the parade in the city, it's going to be incredible.

Below is everything you need to know about Liverpool's trophy parade, including the latest details on when and where it could happen, and what the event could look like.

When Liverpool's Trophy Parade Could Happen

Arne Slot's side's exits from the cup competitions has cleared things up

While Liverpool were in the mix for a historic season full of trophies, their exits out of the two domestic cups, and heartbreaking departure from the Champions League to PSG on penalties, has meant it has cleared things up logistically on when their Premier League title parade could feasibly happen.

Slot's side face Crystal Palace at Anfield on the final day of the league season on the 25th May - coincidentally, that date will also mark the 20th anniversary of the Reds' incredible Champions League final comeback against Milan. Given that it will be a home game, Reds fans who are lucky enough to bag a ticket for the occasion will be able to witness their club's first trophy presentation since 1990. Following that, the actual bus parade could happen the very next day, with the 26th May a bank holiday.

Where Liverpool's Trophy Parade Could Happen

The Merseyside club could draw up plans similar to ones done before

If Liverpool fans wanted an idea of just how the trophy parade could take place, then going back to the 29th May 2022 might provide the best example. Having won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, the Reds took to the city to embark on their celebrations despite having lost in the Champions League final to Real Madrid just the day before.

Starting at 16:00 BST, the parade followed a nine-mile route past many of Liverpool's landmarks and finished in the city centre, while DJ and Reds fan Calvin Harris accompanied them and provided the music for the event. In a post on social media, Merseyrail said that there was a "sea of red on The Strand", while smoke flares were let off down the waterfront as the parade came to an end. It remains to be seen whether plans for the 2024/2025 title parade would follow a similar pattern or schedule, but further details should emerge soon.

Will Jurgen Klopp be at Liverpool's Title Parade?

The former Reds boss has already discussed his potential plans for the event

When the Reds do embark on their parade, they will be seeing a familiar face in the crowd, with legendary manager Jurgen Klopp confirming earlier this year that he would be there.

"Yes, the plan is [to be there for the celebrations] but not on the bus. I will be there where the people are. That’s the idea, but we will see. I will be there for the last game. I didn’t want to go earlier to be honest because I didn’t want to jinx it! They win all the time and I’m the first time in the stadium and they lose! So, I’ll go there when it’s decided."

Given the years of incredible service Klopp gave to Liverpool, it would be a fitting tribute from the club to allow the German to be there with the current side to celebrate with them. If there was a way to make the day any more memorable for Reds fans, then seeing Klopp there in and amongst it all would certainly cap it all off.