Liverpool are reportedly plotting a jaw-dropping €120 million (£100 million) move for Real Madrid ace Rodrygo this summer, according to Fichajes.

There is an air of uncertainty around Anfield, as the Reds star winger Mohamed Salah nears the end of his contract. As things stand, the Egyptian is set to be a free agent this summer, and Arne Slot and Co are looking to prepare for the event in which he leaves the club.

Liverpool Preparing Huge Offer for Rodrygo

The Brazilian could be an ideal replacement to Salah