Liverpool are preparing a €50m (£42m) offer to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Premier League leaders have earmarked the Hungary international as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson and are now ready to step up their pursuit after being linked with a move for the past couple of months.

Kerkez has reportedly ‘made it clear’ he wants to leave Vitality Stadium after the season and is ready to take the next step in his career, having enjoyed a breakout campaign under Andoni Iraola.

The 21-year-old has emerged as ‘one of Europe’s brightest talents’ since joining the Cherries in 2023 and could soon be the subject of a £42m bid from Anfield, with Arne Slot particularly keen on his arrival.

Liverpool Ready to Bid for Milos Kerkez

He could replace Andy Robertson at Anfield

According to Fichajes, Kerkez has caught Liverpool’s eye with his impressive maturity on the pitch, as well as his ability to read the game and push forward from left-back.

The Reds see the 'world-class' 21-year-old as an ‘excellent’ opportunity to bolster Slot’s backline as Robertson approaches the final year of his Anfield contract, which expires in June 2026.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kerkez has scored two goals and provided five assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season.

Liverpool are anticipating a busy summer in terms of outgoings, as they have yet to resolve the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While the latter is edging closer to a summer move to Real Madrid, Salah and Van Dijk could also depart, with Saudi Pro League clubs keen on the duo.

Liverpool are on course to clinch the Premier League title, as they are 12 points clear of Arsenal in second with nine games remaining, and face Everton next at Anfield on Wednesday.

Milos Kerkez's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Goals 2 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 2,537

