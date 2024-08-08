Highlights Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder this summer.

The Reds heavily strengthened their midfield 12 months ago with four new additions.

Fabrizio Romano claims it isn’t the only position Liverpool hope to improve.

Liverpool are prioritising a new number six this summer, but it’s not the only position they’re hoping to strengthen, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is a matter of weeks away and the Reds remain the only team in the division not to have made a signing. Now new head coach Arne Slot has had a closer look at his squad over pre-season, that may be about to change.

Slot, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp earlier in the summer, will be tasked with building on the German’s legacy at Anfield. Liverpool finished third in the league standings last term and reached the latter stages of the Europa League, but Slot will hope to go even further.

Midfield a ‘Priority’ for Liverpool

Incomings are expected

Liverpool are eager to bolster their midfield ranks before the transfer window slams shut, according to Romano.

The journalist confirmed on Wednesday that Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is now a serious target for the Merseyside club.

However, it’s not expected to be the only position they strengthen, with the journalist anticipating one further addition on top of a midfielder.

Speaking on a live stream on Playback, Romano outlined the Reds’ transfer plans and how a midfielder is at the top of the list. He said:

“Liverpool have always been active for a new midfielder, and also something else. I don’t think it’s just a new midfielder. Midfield is a priority for Liverpool, they will do something, but also in other positions. I think at least one more, apart from the midfielder, for Liverpool.”

Liverpool heavily invested in their midfield only last summer with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. However, due to the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the process, as well as the more recent exit of Thiago, further reinforcements are still required.

Race for Carvalho Heats up

He could depart permanently this summer

Fabio Carvalho, 21, could leave Liverpool on a permanent basis this summer as Premier League clubs circle. According to the Daily Mail Leicester City have joined the race for his signature, rivalling newly-promoted Southampton.

The report states Carvalho is valued at around £15million and is expected to leave this summer in a bid to secure a regular starting place elsewhere. He joined the club from Fulham in 2022 but, despite promising signs, he’s so far been unable to nail down a spot ahead of his teammates.

Fabio Carvalho 2023/24 stats for RB Leipzig and Hull City Stat: Appearances 35 Goals 9 Assists 2 Minutes played 2,086

Carvalho spent the first half of last season on loan in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, but returned to England in January. He then had an impressive loan spell in the Championship with Hull City.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.