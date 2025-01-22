Liverpool have taken to the new Champions League format like a duck to water. Indeed, they currently top the competition's 36-team table as the only side to have won seven games from seven.

Arne Slot's men most recently picked up all three points vs Lille at Anfield with goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott enough to deliver a 2-1 victory. As such, they have secured immediate passage into the knockout stages – avoiding the playoffs – and now just need one point from their final game to top the league table.

If they win their last match, away against PSV Eindhoven on 29 January, the Reds will secure a staggering £46m windfall. But how?

Liverpool on Course For £46m Champions League Reward

Must Win Final League Phase Game

As per Anfield Watch, who have worked out the information using data from Football Coefficient, the Champions League prize money works out that a total of £46m can be made if Liverpool win all eight league phase games, and finish first.

The figures has been broken down, revealing that when converting Euros to pounds, the Reds would have

received £15.34m just for qualifying for the competition proper. Per win, the club will then also pick up £1.73m – which will work out at £13.84m if all eight games are won.

On top of that, a total of £8.16m is on offer if they can top the league. Finally, a further payment of £9m is handed out to teams who qualify for the Last 16 inside the top eight.

If you add all that up, the Anfield outfit is on course to net a whopping £46.34m even before the knock-out phase of the Champions League begins.

Interestingly enough, manager Slot has said that finishing inside the top eight – and avoiding two playoff games – is the most important thing, noting: "If in tennis you are the No. 1 seed it is better to face the No. 24 than the 12, but it is a ranking based on years.

"Now we are in a new format when some teams are high in the league table because they had a lucky draw and some teams are low because they have a very difficult draw. It is far off to say it is an advantage to be one or two. You might be lucky, you might be very unlucky.

"For me, it doesn't tell me anything. The most important thing is we managed to skip a round."

However, the powers that be at Liverpool will surely be delighted with this huge windfall so early on in the competition. A further £69.2m is also on offer if the Reds win all their knockout games, including the final. In total, they could walk away with £115.54m.