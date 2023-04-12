Jude Bellingham, the English midfield sensation, will have the pick of the bunch of eagerly waiting suitors if he wishes to depart Dortmund this summer.

Liverpool’s long-term pursuit has been, however, cut short as reports suggest the Anfield-based club have turned their attention away with the view of a more thorough rebuild.

Their underwhelming season has put Jurgen Klopp under the cosh and the German tactician has set his sights on a significant overhaul.

This new revelation will come as a surprise to the Anfield faithful who have put all their eggs in the Bellingham basket recently.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and domestic rivals Manchester City remain interested as it is believed they have ample resources to complete a deal for the teen.

Liverpool’s seven Jude Bellingham alternatives

Whether it’s a string of poor displays, lethargic legs or concluding contracts, Anfield is set for a midfield personnel shuffle.

Now, the Reds have seven other midfield additions in their sights and will be filled with hope that they are attainable acquisitions.

The fact they don’t boast six-figure price tags is an enticing bonus in the eyes of the Liverpool camp.

Well, apart from one, maybe.

Mason Mount

Chelsea’s Mason Mount now takes over the realms at the summit of the Red’s summer shopping list, who has a remaining 15 months left on his current contract.

Talks over a contract extension at Stamford Bridge have come to a halt, which has allowed Liverpool to become an inquisitive party.

Todd Boehly will not stand in the way of a potential move as Chelsea are open to cashing in on their 192-appearance Cobham graduate.

Conor Gallagher

Another Chelsea player that Klopp and his entourage will be eyeing up is former Crystal Palace loanee, Gallagher.

Though the 23-year-old is not the ideal Bellingham replacement, he fits Klopp’s hard-working blueprint like a glove.

The west Londoners will look to balance their debt-ridden books and selling a homegrown star in the name of Gallagher would be the optimal way to solve their financial issues.

Moises Caicedo

Though he was close to joining league leaders Arsenal in January, Caicedo remained on the South Coast and penned a new deal until 2027.

It’s clear to see that Roberto de Zerbi’s views him as an ever-present figure in his engine room and will be reluctant to see him depart.

Despite the heavy interest, it seems inconceivable that Liverpool would be willing to fork out a large sum of money for a midfielder not named Bellingham.

Alexis Mac Allister

World Cup-winning Mac Allister is the second half of Liverpool’s Brighton targets.

Similarly, to his Brighton colleague Caicedo, he will be valued at a premium meaning Liverpool may shy away from making a significant inquiry.

Klopp and co. should be aware that the well-run club may qualify for Europe, which will boost their hopes of retaining stars like Mac Allister.

Matheus Nunes

Another Premier League asset Liverpool are interested in is Wolves’ dynamic midfield ace Nunes, who arrived in England for £38m.

A reunion with his former Wolves teammate and fellow countryman, Diogo Jota, may be on the cards if a deal comes to fruition.

The Molineux-based outfit have removed a transfer clause in the 24-year-old’s current deal, which may dampen Liverpool’s pursuit.

Youri Tielemans

The Belgian international has impressed for Leicester in their abnormally poor campaign and will likely move on to pastures new this summer.

Upon his contract expiry in June, grabbing a highly-rated Tielemans on a free transfer would be great business, bringing ample Premier League credibility with him.

Leicester are fighting for their precious England top division status, but may be forced to sell their most prized assets who want to play at the top level.

Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch is the only non-Premier League player on this list.

Struggling for regular minutes in Bavaria, the former Ajax man is open to a move overseas and would benefit Liverpool as a low-cost alternative.

A change in Bayern Munich stewardship may act as a change of fortunes for the Dutchman, so Liverpool should monitor his game time situation as they near the opening of the window.

Looking ahead at Liverpool’s 23/24 season

Whoever they manage to get their hands on, their summer success will be integral to their proceedings next term.

Klopp, whose job may be in jeopardy, will aim to fight for multiple honours next season after experiencing early exits from all club competitions this time round.

A big summer is on the horizon.

Though Bellingham will not be donning Liverpool red in the foreseeable future, Liverpool have the chance to delve deeper into the market and secure themselves a future world-beater.