Liverpool's decision not to pursue Jude Bellingham has come as a big surprise given his contract situation at Borussia Dortmund, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Liverpool latest news - Jude Bellingham

With the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid all rumoured to be chasing Bellingham, there is every chance he makes a blockbuster move before the start of the 23/24 campaign.

The 19-year-old England star has only two years left on his contract at the German club, meaning that while Dortmund hold a strong negotiating position as it stands that will only deteriorate heading into next season.

After months of speculation and reported interest from both sides, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have publicly withdrawn from attempting to sign the player this summer, despite being able to play the long game as his deal with the Bundesliga giants eventually winds down.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Liverpool and Jude Bellingham?

Sheth has stated that Liverpool's decision not to pursue Bellingham has come as a shock given that the player could have helped manoeuvre the deal in their favour, should he have wished to secure a move to Anfield.

He told GMS: "It did surprise me a little bit when the news started emerging that Liverpool wouldn't be pursuing that [Jude Bellingham] deal. I just thought that if Jude Bellingham, his will was to go to Liverpool, then I think in some way that could have happened simply because of his contract situation with only two years left at Borussia Dortmund, even though they can demand what they want for him.

"I just think if he was to say 'I don't want to go anywhere but club X', then Dortmund might have been put in a certain position. And then Dortmund, you know, within their rights could have just said, 'Look, we're not going to sell you if we don't get this price, so we can wait another summer'. Now if that was the case, yes, Liverpool could wait and get him at a lower price if he did indeed want to go to Anfield."

Could Liverpool's stance on signing Bellingham change?

Dortmund are asking for a fee believed to be at least £130 million according to the Liverpool Echo, meaning that there is no guarantee a club stumps up the cash this summer and potentially leaving Bellingham at the Westfalenstadion for another season.

Should that situation come to fruition, Liverpool could then theoretically compete for his signature at a later date within a lower price range as Dortmund's bargaining position weakens.