Liverpool are pushing to complete the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with an agreement being reached for a deal in the region of £30million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Reds boss Arne Slot is looking to land the highly-rated shot-stopper before another European powerhouse secures him, with plans in place for the Georgia international to become the Reds' long-term replacement for Alisson Becker.

The deal is now said to be 'very close', with Mamardashvili expected to return to Valencia on loan for the remainder of the season, once there is a consensus on the structure of payments between the two clubs.

The custodian was instrumental in Georgia's Euro 2024 exploits, helping his side reach the knockout stages of their first major international tournament. He also caught the eye with some impressive displays in La Liga last season, conceding just 41 goals in 37 appearances.

Reds Eager to Secure Mamardashvili

Merseyside giants to hold another meeting with Valencia

Developing at Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi, Mamardashvili earned his major move to a top European league in 2021, joining Valencia. Immediately establishing himself as the Spanish side's first-choice option between the sticks, the No.1 has emerged as one of the continent's most promising goalkeepers, described by football analyst Ben Mattinson as a 'man mountain'.

Managing 28 clean sheets in 95 La Liga appearances, Mamardashvili has attracted interest from a host of clubs, with Liverpool emerging as the favourites to secure his signature in recent weeks. Writing on X, Romano confirmed the Merseyside outfit's status as frontrunners, and revealed that a deal is now imminent, after the two clubs reached an agreement on a €35 million fee:

It's understood that the 23-year-old is expected to replace long-standing Liverpool No.1 Alisson at some point in the near future. The Brazilian, 31, is still under contract at Anfield until 2027, but given he's entering the latter stages of his career, performance levels could begin to drop off.

Mamardashvili will be allowed to develop for another season at Valencia, before a decision on another potential temporary stint will be made in 12 months' time. It's thought that by the 2026/27 campaign, the torch may be handed down to the Georgia international.

Mamardashvili's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals Conceded 41 Clean Sheets 13 Saves Per 90 2.82 Save Percentage 73.8% Crosses Stopped Per 90 1.23 Pass Accuracy 53%

Slot Could Make Eleventh Hour Move for Eze

Playmaker on radar despite release clause expiring

Despite Liverpool winning both of their opening two Premier League games, there's a sense of urgency developing within the Kop faithful that some incoming activity must occur in the remaining days of the window. Mamardashvili represents smart long-term succession planning, but in regard to immediate squad improvements, Slot is yet to make his mark at Anfield.

However, reports have surfaced suggesting that Crystal Palace are braced for bids from the Reds for Eberechi Eze. While the north-west side will face competition from Manchester City for the England international's signature, Slot will believe that they're in a good position to land the 26-year-old. Eze's £65 million release clause expired last week, although Palace may still be tempted by an offer in that region.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 26/08/2024