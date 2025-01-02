Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez next summer amid the Uruguayan striker's struggles under Arne Slot, according to Fichajes.net. The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and could be handed an escape route by AC Milan.

The Merseysiders secured Nunez's arrival in July 2022 in a club-record £85 million deal, initially paying Benfica £64 million for the forward. His reputation grew as one of Europe's best goalscorers amid a superb spell at the Estadio da Luz.

However, Nunez hasn't replicated that form at Liverpool, and the club may have run out of patience with the 33-cap Uruguay international. He's started seven of 14 Premier League games this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

Darwin Nunez Premier League Stats 2024-25 Appearances (Starts) 14 (7) Goals 2 Expected Goals (xG) 2.41 Big Chances Missed 3 Goal Conversion 10% Assists 2 Key Passes 0.4 Successful Dribbles 0.4 (55%) Ground Duels Won 2.3 (44%) Aerial Duels Won 0.7 (29%)

Slot has instead preferred the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota over Nunez despite the duo not being pure number nines. This suggests the Dutch coach doesn't trust the former Benfica frontman to fire his team to the league title.

Liverpool Weigh Up Selling Out-Of-Favour Nunez

AC Milan are admirers of the Uruguayan

Milan are reportedly interested in Nunez and want to add his dynamic profile to new manager Sergio Conceicao's attack. The Rossoneri have managed just 26 goals in 17 Serie A games, and their top scorer is Christian Pulisic, with five goals. Alvaro Morata arrived at the San Siro last summer but has failed to impress, and they could do with more attacking depth.

Liverpool's willingness to part with Nunez comes amid the Reds setting their sights on potential replacements. Newcastle United's in-form Alexander Isak is an option, while Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram is also on the Premier League leaders' wishlist.

Nunez might be keen to make a move to Milan to re-establish himself as one of European football's most highly-regarded strikers who was 'becoming world-class' in Portugal. His direct and powerful approach might be a good fit for Italian football, although he'd undoubtedly need to work on his finishing, which has been an issue during his time at Anfield.

It seems the 2022 Liga Portugal Golden Boot winner will stay with the Merseysiders for at least until the end of the season. The summer could be crucial in deciding his future, and an exit might make sense for all parties involved. He has three years left on his £140,000 per week contract.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 02/01/2024.