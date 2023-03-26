Liverpool are still in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Reports have emerged claiming that the Reds are unlikely to land the 19-year-old this summer, and while O'Rourke thinks it definitely will be difficult, he's not ruling anything out just yet.

Liverpool transfer news — Jude Bellingham

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that signing Bellingham remains Liverpool's priority.

However, it's starting to look like the Merseyside club will really struggle to bring the English youngster to Anfield.

According to The Athletic, it's becoming increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will sign Bellingham in the next transfer window, with Manchester City and Real Madrid thought to be likelier destinations.

Whoever convinces Bellingham to join them faces having to pay £110m for his services, one report from The Telegraph claims.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Jude Bellingham and Liverpool?

While he thinks it will be difficult for Liverpool to land Bellingham, O'Rourke says they're still in the frame to sign him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They're still in the race, I think, for Jude Bellingham, but it's going to be a really difficult race looking at the other clubs who are also after him.

"The likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid can afford to probably spend more than Liverpool can right now and they will have Champions League football to offer to Jude Bellingham, which, as it stands, is looking unlikely for Liverpool. So that could play a huge role in any potential move for Jude Bellingham as well."

Can Liverpool take the lead in the race for Jude Bellingham?

Based on all of the above, it doesn't look like they will. Financially, FSG probably won't be able to compete with a club like City, for example, while the Reds could miss out on Champions League football next season.

If that happens, it'll put Liverpool at a disadvantage if they're not already at one.

Should they miss out on Bellingham, it'll be a huge disappointment. With the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract at the end of the season, that's one reason why Jürgen Klopp needs a new midfielder. And when it comes to Bellingham, he's arguably the best in his age group.

As per FBref, the England international has ranked in the 94th percentile for progressive passes, the 99th for successful take-ons, the 84th for interceptions, and the 95th for blocks among his positional peers over the last year. At just 19, he already looks like the complete package.