Liverpool's 'net owner funding' is ranked 19th in the Premier League.

A report from The Athletic has looked at how each Premier League club makes their money.

And the section about Liverpool has angered their fans.

How much do Liverpool's owners fund the club?

The report states that the club's 'net owner funding' (the money put into the club by owners, less the money taken out in the form of dividends) in the last five years in the second lowest in the division.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have a net owner funding of minus £37 million over that time.

When you compare that to Manchester City’s owners, the difference is staggering. City's owners have pumped £81m into the club in that time. That figure increases dramatically over the last 10 years.

The report also looked at transfer spending over five years.

Liverpool's currently stands at £660million, below Manchester City at £992m, Manchester United at £850m and Arsenal at £676m.

Fans react to report about Liverpool's investment

After reading the report, Liverpool fans are, understandably, thankful for manager Jurgen Klopp and everything he has still managed to achieve during that time.

In a Reddit thread, fans have been reacting to the report.

"Klopp is a freaking genius. That's all," one simply wrote.

Another couldn't quite believe the figures, writing: "Shocking, I’m telling you I’m shocked."

A third wasn't quite so surprised, saying: "Can’t say I’m shocked, the manager can only do so many miracles with the funding he has had."

"Going to painful when Klopp leaves," another added.

Another feared for the future, saying: "Spend like a mid table club and we will eventually become one. Once Klopp and our current backbone of players go, and FSG are still our owners, I dread to see what becomes if this club."

Before this summer, Klopp spoke about the heavy spending of rivals, Chelsea, and insisted his club will not just 'splash the cash' to rebuild.

What has Klopp said about Liverpool's spending this summer?

“Football is crazy. Everybody expects that if Liverpool aren't doing well, they need five, six or seven players bringing in,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports. "I feel a little bit for Chelsea to be honest because it's not going well and I think they are a top team.

“But on the other side, it's good to see that you cannot just bring top players together and think it works out. You have to build a team, and that's what the guys there have obviously underestimated and gave their coaches nearly an impossible job to do.

“You cannot have two dressing rooms; you cannot train on two pitches. You have to create relationships, team spirit and that's the only reason why I'm a bit happy about it, because Chelsea will be fine in the end and be incredibly strong next year.

“It's just as an example that you cannot work that way at the highest level. That's not what we will do. We will not just splash the cash; you have to bring in the right players and build a new team.

“This team grew a sensational story and now we start a new one.”