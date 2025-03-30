Liverpool could complete one of the most stunning moves of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain - with a potential move for Julian Alvarez in the offing, after the Argentine's superb campaign for Atletico Madrid in all competitions this season.

Alvarez only joined Atletico in the summer, having signed from Manchester City in an £81million move - and with 23 goals in just 44 games for the side from the capital city - including seven goals in just 10 Champions League games - the striker has hit some of the best form of his career. But Liverpool, who spent next to no money last summer, will have a warchest to spend should they win the Premier League - and that has seen them touted for a move to land the forward.

Report: Julian Alvarez 'Sparks' Interest from Liverpool

The Reds could look to massively bolster their striking ranks

The report by Fichajes states that Alvarez's performances at Atletico have not gone unnoticed, with the Argentine having sparked the interest of Liverpool since his move to Spain.

Julian Alvarez's La Liga statistics - Atletico Madrid squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =1st Goals 11 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.9 4th Shots Per Game 1.8 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.9 3rd Match rating 6.82 =4th

The Reds have been on the lookout for players with 'differential' talent, and they have set their sights on the star, who has become one of Diego Simeone's most influential players at the Metropolitano Stadium.

And, with Mohamed Salah still set to leave the club as it stands with his contract expiring at the end of June, it's led Liverpool to consider signing alternatives - with Alvarez being one of the most attractive options for Arne Slot.

Reports have stated that Liverpool would be willing to make an eye-watering offer of €170million (£142million) for Alvarez's services, which would represent a record fee for the Premier League - but the decision won't be easy on Atletico's behalf, with the Spanish outfit considering Alvarez to be a 'pillar' of their project.

The upcoming window could define Alvarez's future, but with the rest of the season to focus on for the time being, any decision will only ramp up once the campaign has come to an end with the La Liga and Premier League being wrapped up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julian Alvarez has scored 12 goals in 44 games for Argentina.

Alvarez made 103 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 36 goals - and with an impressive 20 goals in 67 Premier League games despite being second-string to Erling Haaland, he has already shown his Premier League prowess which led to Pep Guardiola stating that he 'has everything'.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-03-25.

