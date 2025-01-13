Liverpool could look to move one step ahead in their quest to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, should their academy graduate and vice-captain opt to move to Real Madrid if his contract runs out in the summer - with reports suggesting that Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been targeted as their top-choice due to developments on Alexander-Arnold's contract.

336 appearances and 21 goals for his boyhood club has seen Alexander-Arnold become a highly appreciated player at Anfield, winning seven major honours with the Merseyside outfit including the Champions League. However, with his contract up at the end of the season, he could seek a new challenge away from home, with Real Madrid making their interest known. That's put Liverpool on red alert - and as a result, they could opt for a move for Kimmich to replace their local hero.

Kimmich is out of contract this summer and would be a like-for-like for Alexander-Arnold

The report from Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri states that a contract extension for Kimmich was previously considered 'no longer in doubt' by Bayern's bosses, who confided behind the scenes that they were 'extremely confident' in extending Kimmich's time at the Allianz Arena. However, Alexander-Arnold's potential departure could reverse that prefound confidence - with Liverpool now on red alert to sign a new right-back with their homegrown star potentially on his way to Real Madrid.

The Reds are in direct contact with Kimmich's representatives, and have targeted the German as their priority replacement if Alexander-Arnold does depart for the Spanish capital. Kimmich's versatility in the Bundesliga has been massively rated by Liverpool's recruitment team, whilst his high profile within football would do enough to satisfy the club's American ownership, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), should he replace Alexander-Arnold in the coming months. However, the German reportedly earns a huge £309,000-per-week at Bayern.

Joshua Kimmich's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =1st Assists 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.4 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 4th Match rating 7.44 4th

Kimmich, like Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract in the summer, and their potential ability to attract a 'world-class' right-back in place of a fellow world-class right-back would cover a huge loss without too much drama. However, in order to do so earlier, Liverpool would have to spend around £20million in the winter window if they wanted to land Kimmich for their Premier League and Champions League push.

Reds chiefs would initially want to sway the 97-time Germany cap away from Bavaria before they enter into negotiations with Vincent Kompany's side, and by getting the versatile star on board, that could make negotiations easier with Bayern, who would look to take any fee possible for their star.

Kimmich Arrival Could Have Positive Conor Bradley Benefits

The youngster is strong at attacking but Kimmich could improve the pragmatic side

Despite being just 26 years of age, Alexander-Arnold has already claimed the title of record Premier League assists by a defender, going head-to-head with teammate Andy Robertson, who he currently leads by three with an incredible total of 62 already in his career.

Arguably the best Liverpool youth prospect since Steven Gerrard, Alexander-Arnold has been present throughout the Reds' most successful period since the 1980s, and his departure would almost likely be mourned by diehard fans of the Merseyside outfit - but if Kimmich was to come in, he'd be an almost-ideal replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Kimmich has won 20 trophies in his time at Bayern Munich.

Kimmich has made 415 appearances for Bayern, featuring in central midfield and at right-back - and his arrival would likely give Conor Bradley more chance to develop his defensive game, having learned from Alexander-Arnold's attacking craft over the past few years, which could convert the Northern Irishman into Alexander-Arnold's successor.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-01-25.

