Liverpool will play host to reigning European champions Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League League Phase as they look to maintain their 100% record in this season's competition.

The Reds are the only team to have won all four of their games so far, beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 last time out, and they claimed a vital 3-2 win in the Premier League at the weekend over Southampton to move eight points clear at the top of the table. Real Madrid have won just two of their four games so far in the Champions League, but claimed a 3-0 win in La Liga against Leganes to move four points behind Barcelona with a game in hand.

Both teams have got injury worries ahead of the game which could lead to some shocks with the manager's team selections, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Liverpool Team News

Alexander-Arnold back in training

After missing the weekend win over the Saints, Arne Slot has been boosted by the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training following a hamstring injury. But goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forwards Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota remain sidelined with hamstring and rib injuries respectively.

Harvey Elliot returned to training during the international break and could be fit enough to return to the match-day squad for this clash, but Kostas Tsimikas is unavailable after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Federico Chiesa Other 04/12/2024 Trent Alexander-Arnold Hamstring 01/12/2024 Alisson Becker Hamstring 04/12/2024 Diogo Jota Ribs 04/12/2024 Harvey Elliott Foot 01/12/2024 Kostas Tsimikas Ankle 04/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot provided an update on his squad.

"We have a few injuries recently. Trent is in the squad but not available to start. Maybe play a few minutes but in an ideal world, not. Federico is not in the squad yet. Training with us in parts of the session. Harvey Elliott is in the team but ready to start. Alisson not there yet. Diogo not there yet. Kostas not there. It's quite a list for us."

Liverpool Predicted XI

Nunez to start up front

Liverpool Predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Davies (GK), Jaros (GK), Bradley (DEF), Alexander-Arnold (DEF), Quansah (DEF), Endo (MID), Jones (MID), Morton (MID), Gakpo (FWD), Nyoni (FWD).

Slot is set for arguably the biggest test of his Anfield career to date when he welcomes Madrid to Merseyside, which should see him go with a tried-and-trusted team. Alexander-Arnold will return to the bench and the boss could hand Gomez a rare start, while Dominik Szoboszlai should start ahead of Curtis Jones following his goal at the weekend. Luis Diaz is also likely to come in on the left-wing in place of £45m man Cody Gakpo.

Related James Pearce Shares Important Liverpool Update on Trent Alexander-Arnold James Pearce has shared a huge update on Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Liverpool's clash with Real Madrid this week.

Real Madrid Team News

Vinicius Jr ruled out

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been slapped with injury problems this season with several players missing large chunks of the season, and they have now been rocked by the news that star forward Vinicius Jr will be out of action for at least three weeks with a muscle injury.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are both out for the season after suffering ACL injuries, while their other Brazilian forward Rodrygo is also sidelined with a muscle problem. David Alaba is yet to play this season, while Aurelien Tchouameni is ruled out. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has travelled with the squad and could make his return, however.

Real Madrid Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Vinicius Jr Muscle 18/12/2024 Rodrygo Muscle 18/12/2024 Aurelien Tchouameni Ankle 04/12/2024 David Alaba Knee 18/12/2024 Eder Militao Knee 01/06/2025 Dani Carvajal Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti shared an update on his squad.

xxxx

Real Madrid Predicted XI

Mbappe and Endrick to start

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Bellingham, Mbappe; Endrick.

Real Madrid Predicted Substitutes: Lunin (GK), Gonzalez (GK), Garcia (DEF), Vallejo (DEF), Ceballos (MID), Guler (MID), Diaz (MID), Gonzalo (FWD).

With Vinicius sidelined, Ancelotti has the chance to put Mbappe into his favoured left-wing position and move Jude Bellingham into a more advanced role once again. Brazilian prodigy Endrick could be handed a rare start as the traditional number nine too, with young starlet Arda Guler returning to the bench despite his performance in the weekend win over Leganes.