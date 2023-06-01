Liverpool are inching ever closer to signing Alexis Mac Allister, with the newly announced sporting director Jorg Schmadtke set to 'take care of the negotiation', transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Schmadtke was announced as the new Liverpool sporting director on Tuesday, replacing Julian Ward who left the club after 11 years.

Liverpool transfer news - Jorg Schmadtke and Alexis Mac Allister

Schmadtke's move to Anfield comes after four and a half seasons with the Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, who he left in February. He is expected to oversee a busy summer transfer window with James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino all leaving Liverpool and a midfield overhaul desperately needed for Jurgen Klopp's squad.

According to The Guardian, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea's Mason Mount, Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch are all targets in this regard.

Mac Allister is the deal believed to be the furthest along, with the player appearing to bid farewell to Brighton's supporters following their final game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday. The Sun are reporting that the Argentina international's £60 million move to Liverpool is a 'done deal', while Four Four Two believe it will be wrapped up this week.

What has Romano said about Liverpool, Schmadtke and Mac Allister?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They have now announced a new director [Schmadtke] who is going to take care of the negotiation and of the final details. They hope to get it done soon because it's really close, but it's not done yet."

Is Mac Allister the right signing for Liverpool's midfield?

Mac Allister is something of a Swiss army knife, able to play as a holding midfielder in a double pivot, a box-to-box midfielder or a traditional number '10', giving Klopp a number of options for the Reds moving forward.

Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have shown signs of their age this season, while a more creative midfielder has been needed for some time given Thiago Alcantara's ongoing struggles with injury. The emergence of Curtis Jones towards the end of the season, however, means that this is now less of an issue. Mac Allister is essentially an upgrade on all three players as things stand, and will command a place in Klopp's starting XI whichever role he is playing within the team.

Given his age, at 24, and pedigree as a kep player during Argentina's victorious World Cup campaign, he is a perfect signing as Liverpool rebuild and reset in pursuit of Champions League football again next season.