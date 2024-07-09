Highlights Liverpool are reportedly big admirers of Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Molineux until at least 2028, with the option of a further year.

Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs also keeping a watchful eye on the midfielder.

Liverpool are just one of the clubs believed to be interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, although the midfield is not a pressing concern for the club’s recruitment staff this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

It’s set to be a significant transfer window on Merseyside as new head coach Arne Slot will look to put his own stamp on the team he inherited from Jurgen Klopp. While major surgery is not required due to the Reds’ impressive recruitment record, there are some areas of the pitch where greater depth is required.

Liverpool completed an overhaul of their midfield only 12 months ago, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo replacing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner in the team. However, some sections of the Reds support believe further upgrades are still required, particularly at no.6.

Liverpool ‘Really Like’ Gomes

He is also admired by Manchester United

Liverpool are big admirers of Wolves midfielder Gomes, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. Speaking on his Transfer Mailbag show, he noted midfield isn’t necessarily a priority for the Reds this summer, but a move cannot be ruled out entirely.

He named Gomes - who shocked Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards when he saw him live - as a player Liverpool are particularly keen on with the 23-year-old under contract at Wolves until 2028, with the option of a further year. He signed for the club from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2023 and has made just shy of 50 appearances for Wolves so far.

Jacobs said:

“Midfield is not as high on their list of priorities as a centre-back and wide player. But, I don’t think we can entirely rule it out and Liverpool really like Joao Gomes as well, so that could be one to watch in the coming months. But for now, midfield is not the priority.”

However, Liverpool are not the only club interested in Gomes and if they are to pursue a move for the midfielder, they would likely face competition from Manchester United. GIVEMESPORT has previously reported that the Red Devils are one of a number of clubs scouting the Brazil international.

Liverpool ‘ahead’ of United in Yoro race

Real Madrid are the current favourites

One area the Merseyside club are prioritising this summer is at centre-back and the only concrete link to emerge in recent weeks is with Lille defender Leny Yoro. Liverpool’s interest in the 18-year-old has been widely reported, although there is an understanding Real Madrid are in pole position to sign him.

However, according to Jacobs, once again speaking on his Transfer Mailbag, Liverpool appear to be ahead of United in the race, while Paris Saint-Germain have cooled their interest.

Jacobs said:

“Liverpool are still working on Yoro to see if they can change the player’s mind. He is the top choice because Liverpool see him as a generational talent. They’re ahead of Manchester United in that race, but behind Real Madrid. “Most people in the industry think that, one way or another, Yoro will end up at Real Madrid. PSG think that to such an extent that they’re not even actively working on it anymore, even though they came quite close in January.”