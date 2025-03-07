The real reason Liverpool’s hierarchy passed over Ruben Amorim in their search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor has now come to light, and it had nothing to do with the Portuguese manager’s abilities. At one stage, the now-Manchester United boss seemed destined for Anfield, only for FSG to shift their focus to Arne Slot instead.

During that uncertain transition, many Reds supporters were unfamiliar with what the Dutchman was about. But fast-forward eight months, with Liverpool on the brink of securing their 20th league title, and the Anfield faithful are counting their blessings that the decision-makers opted for the former Feyenoord tactician.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has managed 44 Liverpool games so far, boasting a record of 33 wins, seven draws, and just four losses, which equates to a win percentage of 75%.

While Amorim’s snub has fuelled banter toward their struggling Red Devil rivals - who are on course for their worst-ever Premier League points tally - new details suggest Liverpool’s decision wasn’t about doubts over the 40-year-old’s managerial qualities.

Why Liverpool Snubbed Ruben Amorim in the Summer

It was estimated that the squad rebuild would have cost a lot more under Amorim

When Liverpool considered Amorim as a candidate to replace Klopp, they reportedly liked that he scored top of their metrics among leading European coaches for keeping players fit but calculated it would cost £400million to re-equip their squad for his distinctive system and needs. Opting for Slot proved cost-effective, and now, abundantly worthwhile.

These estimations, as reported by the Times, are now United's main issues, as the club continue to find more problems than they could ever have answers for this term. While Slot welcomed just one immediate signing before going on to make the Reds look like a formidable team again, Amorim seems to require a fair few marquee signings before his true potential at Old Trafford can be assessed.

Over the summer months, there was also an emphasis on adaptability in Liverpool's pursuit of keeping the good times rolling after their boss of nine years called time on a tenure that saw a sixth Champions League and first league title in 30 years come to Merseyside. Slot has shown he is adaptable thus far, and his style has seen players like Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Cody Gakpo reinvent themselves into key contributors to the Reds' treasure hunt.

The Reds currently sit top of the Premier League table, 13 points above Arsenal. They are also one step closer to a place in the Champions League quarter-final after a smash-and-grab win over PSG, while they are gearing up for a Carabao Cup final showdown against Newcastle on March 16. This is in stark contrast to Man United, who sit 14th in the league, are out of all domestic cup competitions, and they must first get past Real Sociedad if they are to progress in the Europa League after being held to a draw in the away leg.