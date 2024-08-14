Liverpool have been boosted in their attempts to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili as the Valencia star is keen on completing a summer move and has already given the green light to make the switch to Anfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are keen to position themselves strongly for the future by investing in young talents, including the Georgian shot-stopper, who is potentially being eyed as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker even though the Brazilian still has three years left on his contract.

Yet to make any additions to their first-team squad, Liverpool have recently been snubbed by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who was at the top of boss Arne Slot’s wishlist ahead of his debut season.

The Merseyside giants seem to be shifting their focus elsewhere, with reports suggesting the Dutch tactician is now unlikely to bring in a new midfielder before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

According to Romano, Liverpool now need to decide whether to proceed with a move for Mamardashvili, who is expected to be sent out on loan if he were to join this summer.

Mamardashvili Eager to be Long-Term Successor to Alisson

Valencia goalkeeper keen to seal switch to Anfield

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed that Liverpool are yet to advance on a deal for Mamardashvili this summer:

“The player already gave his green light to this solution. Now it’s on Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes to decide whether he wants to proceed with this deal, sign Mamardashvili as an opportunity on the market, and consider him the future goalkeeper after Allison, after some time on loan. “Otherwise they could decide they want to leave this opportunity and continue with the goalkeepers they have for the present and future.”

According to Spanish sources, Valencia are demanding a fee of £34m for Mamardashvili, who impressed between the sticks for Georgia at Euro 2024, including an "exceptional" performance against Czechia, where he made 11 saves in a 1-1 draw.

The 23-year-old has made 100 appearances since his arrival at Valencia in 2021 and has emerged as one of the best young custodians in the world.

Giorgi Mamardashvili's Valencia Stats (2023/24) Games 37 Clean sheets 13 Goals conceded 41 Yellow/red cards 3/1

Mamardashvili’s arrival could mirror Chelsea's capture of Thibaut Courtois in 2011. The Belgian goalkeeper was loaned out to Atletico Madrid for three seasons before replacing Petr Cech at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool’s move for Mamardashvili would likely drive Caoimhin Kelleher out of Anfield. The 25-year-old has aspirations for regular first-team football and another goalkeeper’s arrival would signal that the Irishman is not being seen as Alisson’s successor between the sticks.

Reds Not Interested in Guimaraes Deal

Merseyside giants could end search for new midfielder

Liverpool have no interest in acquiring Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after missing out on Zubimendi, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has reported.

The Merseyside giants have ruled out a possible move for the Brazilian, despite him being touted as an alternative to the Real Sociedad ace, who decided to extend his stay in Spain earlier this week.

Liverpool remain the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer and are now expected to end their search for a midfielder after missing out on Zubimendi.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-08-24.