Highlights Liverpool have enjoyed countless classics with their big six rivals in the Premier League over the years.

The Reds have dominated most of those rivalries, but have been unable to achieve a winning record against one team.

Jurgen Klopp's arrival and subsequent success as manager saw the Merseyside club claim a lot more wins against their top six rivals.

Liverpool have won the Premier League once in the 2019/20 season under the management of Jurgen Klopp. Since 1992, the club's main rivals in the top flight have been the five other clubs that make up the league's 'Big Six'. Manchester United remain the biggest rivals, and their record against the Red Devils has been mixed in the last couple of decades, struggling away at Old Trafford in particular.

At different times, other teams have been involved in famous head-to-head clashes with Liverpool. In recent years, the rivalry with Manchester City has decided the Premier League title race, while back in the early 2000s, Chelsea and Liverpool had some memorable clashes. Ahead of the 2024/25 season, here is a guide to the Merseyside club's complete record against the 'Big Six' since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

Record Against Arsenal

Liverpool slightly have the upper hand against Arsenal in the Premier League era, winning 25 games to the Gunners' 18. The London club have struggled, in particular at Anfield, and are winless at the famous stadium since 2012. In the past two seasons, they have been ahead away at Liverpool, most notably in April 2023, when they were 2-0 up at half-time. However, they were unable to win the match on both occasions.

In the 64 matches played between the two sides, Roberto Firmino is the fixture's top scorer. He scored 11 goals against Arsenal, which is two ahead of Liverpool's Robbie Fowler and Mohamed Salah. The Gunners' best-performing player in this fixture was Thierry Henry, who scored eight times against the Merseyside club. Most memorably, Henry scored a solo goal against Gerard Houllier's side in a 4-2 win. This was the same season in which Arsenal went invincible, and they remain the only Premier League team to achieve this feat.

Liverpool's Record Against Arsenal in the Premier League Club Wins Draws Goals Scored Liverpool 25 21 109 Arsenal 18 21 81

Related Arsenal ‘Frontrunners' to Sign 'World-Class' Star Arsenal are the overwhelming frontrunners to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Record Against Chelsea

Liverpool against Chelsea remains one of the most fiercely contested Premier League clashes. In the early 2000s, games between the two sides and managers Rafa Benitez and Jose Mourinho made the rivalry a modern-day classic. Following the arrival of Mourinho in the summer, Chelsea won the first five head-to-head games against Liverpool but then famously lost at Anfield in the Champions League semi-final in 2005.

In recent times, the teams have been extremely equal when meeting each other. Five of the last six league matches between the two teams have ended in draws, with two of these being 0-0. Chelsea's most recent victory against Klopp's side came in March 2021 at Anfield, behind closed doors, thanks to a solo strike from Mason Mount. The last game saw Liverpool ease past Chelsea 4-1, and Arne Slot will be looking to secure similar results in his debut Premier League season, starting in August.

Fernando Torres scored five goals in this fixture, which is the joint most in the Premier League era. He is well-known for his transfer to Stamford Bridge from Liverpool in January 2011 for a transfer fee worth up to £50 million, which was a British transfer record at the time. In an interview with Chelsea that angered Reds fans further, Torres said:

"I felt that I needed a step forward in my career and for my ambition as a footballer. I am joining a team that is at the top level - there is not another level after Chelsea. When I played against Chelsea there was always a big motivation because it was a special game - always one of the biggest games of the season. This is one of the reasons why I wanted to join Chelsea because I want to be part of this kind of team."

Liverpool's Record Against Chelsea in the Premier League Club Wins Draws Goals Scored Liverpool 24 19 81 Chelsea 21 19 75

Related Top 5 Fernando Torres Premier League goals ranked Here are our picks for the top 5 Fernando Torres Premier League goals across his time with Liverpool in the late 2000s.

Record Against Manchester City

Liverpool's rivalry with Manchester City properly sparked into life in the late 2010s and early 2020s. Klopp and Guardiola are renowned as two of the best managers in modern football and have pushed each other to the limit in recent seasons. In the 2018/19 campaign, Liverpool finished on 97 points and still finished behind their Manchester rivals by one point. Three years later, the title race went down to the last day again, with Klopp's side finishing on 92 points to finish second behind City.

Guardiola's team have won six out of the last seven Premier League titles. The only time they haven't won the league in this time was in 2019/20, when Liverpool finished on 99 points, which was 18 points clear of City. Memorable games between the two teams include the 2-1 win for City at the Etihad in 2019, which kickstarted the club's charge towards the title. A year before this, Liverpool beat Guardiola's 100-point team 4-3 at Anfield, in a game that saw Klopp's side score three goals in nine minutes at the start of the second half.

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed playing against the eight-time Premier League champions. He has scored seven times in this fixture, which is one behind Ian Rush, who scored eight against City. Sergio Aguero also scored seven against Liverpool in his 10-year stint at the club.

Liverpool's Record Against Manchester City in the Premier League Club Wins Draws Goals Scored Liverpool 21 21 82 Manchester City 12 21 74

Related 10 Greatest Liverpool Attackers in History [Ranked] From Michael Owen to Mo Salah, the 10 greatest Liverpool attackers have been ranked

Record Against Manchester United

In the Premier League era, Liverpool's record against Manchester United is mixed, with the Red Devils slightly having the upper hand. In the 64 matches played between the two sides, United have won 29 to Liverpool's 19, with the other 16 games ending in draws. In recent seasons, though, Liverpool have enjoyed some memorable results against their old rivals, including 5-0 and 7-0 victories in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

These wins were under the management of Klopp, who had a poor record away at Old Trafford in all competitions during his time at Liverpool. In the 11 matches he coached at the Theatre of Dreams, Klopp only won two, including a 4-2 victory in the FA Cup. Since 1992, the Merseyside club have only won seven away games in 32 at United.

Salah enjoyed this fixture, scoring 11 times, which is three more than anyone else. Steven Gerrard scored eight times against United, while former Everton playmaker Wayne Rooney scored six. Arne Slot will get his first taste of this derby on 1st September, when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford in the early months of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Liverpool's Record Against Manchester United in the Premier League Club Wins Draws Goals Scored Liverpool 19 16 86 Manchester United 29 16 83

Related Arne Slot’s Record vs Man Utd Liverpool's new boss has unhappy memories against the Merseyside club's biggest rivals.

Record Against Tottenham

Liverpool have won 50% of their games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League era. It hasn't all gone their way, though. Last year's controversial 2-1 defeat away at Spurs, which saw Luis Diaz' ghost goal disallowed, was a low point for Klopp's side in the history of the fixture. Six years before, they lost 4-1 at Wembley Stadium in the early stages of Klopp's tenure. This was seen as a turning point, with the club spending heavily on Virgil Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson to rebuild their defence in the aftermath of this humiliating defeat.

At Anfield, Liverpool have only lost twice in 32 matches against Spurs since 1992. These two defeats came in 1993 and 2011, with Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric scoring the goals in the most recent defeat. In 1993, a brace from former United striker Teddy Sheringham saw the London club come away with three points.

Harry Kane and Salah are the top scorers in this fixture, scoring nine each. With Kane's departure to Bayern Munich, Salah has the opportunity to get to the top on his own next season. The sides first meet in December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before the game at Anfield takes place in April 2025.

Liverpool's Record Against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League Club Wins Draws Goals Scored Liverpool 32 17 114 Tottenham Hotspur 15 17 77

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Individual Seasons From Tottenham Players Tottenham have had some of the greatest players of all time play for them over the years — and it's led to world-class seasons.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.