Liverpool's record in games where David Coote has been either the referee or the Video Assistant Referee has come to light after the 42-year-old was suspended by the PGMOL after seemingly being caught on camera criticising the Anfield club and their former manager, Jurgen Klopp. In footage circulating on social media, Coote can allegedly be seen slamming the 19-time champions of England's performance in a game where he was the fourth official, before using derogatory language to describe the former head coach.

It was reported by GIVEMESPORT Senior Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs that the matter is being investigated by the PGMOL. However, an update has confirmed that the referee had been suspended from all of his duties with immediate effect. The incident has now brought to light how Liverpool have performed in matches where Coote has been in charge, both on the pitch and as the VAR official.

Liverpool's Record With Coote as Referee in Matches

The 42-year-old has officiated eight Liverpool games

Since 2020, Coote has refereed eight Liverpool matches across three different competitions. The first came in the same year that Klopp and company ended the Reds' league title drought, drawing 1-1 at home to Burnley. This result meant that the champions couldn't complete the Premier League campaign with a 100% home record.

Liverpool later secured wins against Preston and Shrewsbury in the EFL and FA Cups, respectively, before Coote officiated their elimination from the same competitions by Manchester City and Brighton the following season. The Merseysiders have since won the other three games Coote has overseen, the most recent being Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

David Coote Refereeing History vs Liverpool

Fixture

Date

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

11/07/2020

Preston 0-2 Liverpool

27/10/2021

Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury

09/01/2022

Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

22/12/2022

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

29/01/2023

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

10/01/2024

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

31/03/2024

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

10/11/2024

Liverpool's Record With Coote as the VAR in Matches

Coote was the man involved in not awarding a penalty against Martin Odegaard versus Liverpool

Coote’s more controversial moments with Liverpool have occurred while serving as VAR, a role he has fulfilled 12 times in their matches. Eleven of these fixtures have been in the Premier League, with the remaining one taking place in the 2020 Community Shield.

The first of these encounters saw Liverpool secure a 0-1 win away at Sheffield United. The second came at Old Trafford and featured the first VAR decision that arguably cost Liverpool victory with the official at the helm. In the build-up to Marcus Rashford's opener, Victor Lindelof appeared to foul Divock Origi, but Coote chose to uphold the on-field decision allowing the goal.

More recently, Coote was the VAR official when Jurgen Klopp’s team were controversially denied a penalty despite Martin Odegaard appearing to handle the ball inside the area. PGMOL chief Howard Webb later acknowledged that the Arsenal captain should've been penalised for the infringement.

David Coote History as VAR Official in Liverpool Matches

Fixture

Date

Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool

28/09/2019

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

20/10/2019

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (6-5 on pens)

29/08/2020

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

17/10/2020

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

24/09/2023

Liverpool 2-0 Everton

21/10/2023

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

23/12/2023

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

04/02/2024

Brentford 1-4 Liverpool

17/02/2024

Everton 2-0 Liverpool

24/04/2024

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

19/05/2024

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

05/10/2024

