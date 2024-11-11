Liverpool's record in games where David Coote has been either the referee or the Video Assistant Referee has come to light after the 42-year-old was suspended by the PGMOL after seemingly being caught on camera criticising the Anfield club and their former manager, Jurgen Klopp. In footage circulating on social media, Coote can allegedly be seen slamming the 19-time champions of England's performance in a game where he was the fourth official, before using derogatory language to describe the former head coach.

It was reported by GIVEMESPORT Senior Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs that the matter is being investigated by the PGMOL. However, an update has confirmed that the referee had been suspended from all of his duties with immediate effect. The incident has now brought to light how Liverpool have performed in matches where Coote has been in charge, both on the pitch and as the VAR official.

Liverpool's Record With Coote as Referee in Matches

The 42-year-old has officiated eight Liverpool games

Since 2020, Coote has refereed eight Liverpool matches across three different competitions. The first came in the same year that Klopp and company ended the Reds' league title drought, drawing 1-1 at home to Burnley. This result meant that the champions couldn't complete the Premier League campaign with a 100% home record.

Liverpool later secured wins against Preston and Shrewsbury in the EFL and FA Cups, respectively, before Coote officiated their elimination from the same competitions by Manchester City and Brighton the following season. The Merseysiders have since won the other three games Coote has overseen, the most recent being Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coote has awarded one penalty across the eight games he has refereed Liverpool.

David Coote Refereeing History vs Liverpool Fixture Date Liverpool 1-1 Burnley 11/07/2020 Preston 0-2 Liverpool 27/10/2021 Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury 09/01/2022 Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool 22/12/2022 Brighton 2-1 Liverpool 29/01/2023 Liverpool 2-1 Fulham 10/01/2024 Liverpool 2-1 Brighton 31/03/2024 Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa 10/11/2024

Liverpool's Record With Coote as the VAR in Matches

Coote was the man involved in not awarding a penalty against Martin Odegaard versus Liverpool

Coote’s more controversial moments with Liverpool have occurred while serving as VAR, a role he has fulfilled 12 times in their matches. Eleven of these fixtures have been in the Premier League, with the remaining one taking place in the 2020 Community Shield.

The first of these encounters saw Liverpool secure a 0-1 win away at Sheffield United. The second came at Old Trafford and featured the first VAR decision that arguably cost Liverpool victory with the official at the helm. In the build-up to Marcus Rashford's opener, Victor Lindelof appeared to foul Divock Origi, but Coote chose to uphold the on-field decision allowing the goal.

More recently, Coote was the VAR official when Jurgen Klopp’s team were controversially denied a penalty despite Martin Odegaard appearing to handle the ball inside the area. PGMOL chief Howard Webb later acknowledged that the Arsenal captain should've been penalised for the infringement.

David Coote History as VAR Official in Liverpool Matches Fixture Date Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool 28/09/2019 Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool 20/10/2019 Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (6-5 on pens) 29/08/2020 Everton 2-2 Liverpool 17/10/2020 Liverpool 3-1 West Ham 24/09/2023 Liverpool 2-0 Everton 21/10/2023 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal 23/12/2023 Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool 04/02/2024 Brentford 1-4 Liverpool 17/02/2024 Everton 2-0 Liverpool 24/04/2024 Liverpool 2-0 Wolves 19/05/2024 Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool 05/10/2024

