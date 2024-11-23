Key Takeaways Liverpool hold the most League Cup titles with 10 victories, twice under Jurgen Klopp's management.

They dominated the 1980s, securing four consecutive League Cup wins.

Liverpool won their latest title in 2023/24 against Chelsea despite major player absences.

Liverpool have won the most League Cup titles - winning the competition 10 times. They have won it twice in the last four years of Jurgen Klopp's tenure in charge of the club, with Chelsea the runners-up on both occasions. Manchester City and Manchester United have eight and six trophies, respectively, and with all teams still left in the 2024/25 edition, they will be looking to extend their League Cup haul.

It took the Reds 21 years to win this competition after its inauguration in 1960. They lost the final in 1978, but in the 1980s they completely dominated the domestic cup, winning it four years in a row. Here is a complete guide to Liverpool's record in the League Cup, with a closer look at each time they have lifted the trophy.

Liverpool League Cup Wins Season Final Manager 1980/81 Liverpool 1-1 West Ham, Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (Replay) Bob Paisley 1981/82 Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur Bob Paisley 1982/83 Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United Bob Paisley 1983/84 Liverpool 0-0 Everton, Liverpool 1-0 Everton (Replay) Joe Fagan 1994/95 Liverpool 2-1 Bolton Wanderers Roy Evans 2000/01 Liverpool 1-1 Birmingham City (Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties) Gerard Houllier 2002/03 Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United Gerard Houllier 2011/12 Liverpool 2-2 Cardiff City (Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties) Kenny Dalglish 2021/22 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties) Jurgen Klopp 2023/24 Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

1 1980/1981

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (Replay)

Liverpool lost their first League Cup final in 1978 against Nottingham Forest, thanks to the only goal of the game by John Robertson. Three years later, the Reds had reached the final again, and this time they were up against West Ham United. En route to the final, Bob Paisley's side beat the likes of Bradford City, Swindon Town, Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Manchester City.

After a tense 90 minutes against the Hammers, the final went to extra time. It looked like Alan Kennedy's 118th minute strike had won Liverpool the tie, but two minutes later, Ray Stewart scored a penalty to set up a replay. The first match was played at Wembley, while the replay took place at Villa Park. This time, West Ham took the lead through Paul Goddard. Liverpool responded well, though, with Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen scoring in quick succession in the first half. They held on to secure the club's first League Cup victory.

2 1981/1982

Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool scored 25 goals on the way to the 1982 League Cup final, beating Arsenal 3-0 and scoring 11 past Exeter City in two games. They were up against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, who had snuck past West Bromwich Albion after two legs in the semi-finals.

Spurs dominated the early stages of the final and were rewarded after 11 minutes as Steven Archibald opened the scoring. It took until the 87th minute for Liverpool to respond - with Ronnie Whelan equalising to send the match to extra time. Whelan was the goalscorer again in the 111th minute to give the Reds the advantage before Ian Rush secured the victory in the 119th minute. Liverpool became the second team to defend the League Cup after Forest, who won it in 1978 and 1979.

3 1982/1983

Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United

After wins against Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Norwich City, West Ham and Burnley, Liverpool faced Manchester United in the 1983 League Cup final. They were looking to become the first team to win the competition three years in a row. Norman Whiteside scored after 12 minutes, though, putting the Red Devils ahead at Wembley Stadium. Alan Kennedy then equalised with 15 minutes to go, sending the game to extra time.

With eight minutes gone in extra time, Whelan scored to put the Reds ahead in what was Paisley's last major final as Liverpool manager. They held on and secured their third consecutive title in the domestic competition, denying their opponents an FA Cup and League Cup double.

4 1983/1984

Liverpool 1-0 Everton (Replay)

Liverpool survived a scare against Walsall in the 1984 League Cup semi-final, beating their opposition 4-2 on aggregate after drawing 2-2 at Anfield in the first leg. They faced their city rivals, Everton, in the final, who were managed by Howard Kendall. Chances were few and far between in the first match between the two sides, with the Toffees denied a penalty when Alan Hansen handled the ball in his own box. After 120 minutes, it was still goalless, meaning a replay was needed to separate them.

In the replay at Maine Road, Liverpool's captain Graeme Souness opened the scoring after 21 minutes with a well-struck half volley with his left foot. Everton pushed for a leveller, but the Reds stood firm to secure a fourth League Cup in a row. Like the previous year, though, the losing opposition in the final went on to win the FA Cup in the same season.

5 1994/95

Liverpool 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

It took 11 years for Liverpool to win their next League Cup title. The closest they came was in 1987, when they lost to Arsenal in the final. Under Roy Evans in the 1994/95 season, the Reds beat Burnley, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Arsenal and Crystal Palace. This put them up against Bolton Wanderers, who were taking part in their first final in the League Cup.

Despite Bolton looking confident in the early stages of the match, Liverpool opened the scoring through Steve McManaman in the 37th minute. He doubled his tally 31 minutes later, which was ultimately the decisive goal in the tie. Bolton halved the deficit through Alan Thompson but were unable to find an equaliser. This was the Reds' fifth League Cup trophy, with McManaman awarded the man of the match award for his impressive brace.

6 2000/2001

Liverpool 1-1 Birmingham City (Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties)

The 2001 League Cup final was played at the Millennium Stadium after Wembley was closed in October 2000. Liverpool were up against Birmingham City, who were looking to win the competition for the second time after their 1963 triumph. Robbie Fowler scored a long-range effort after 25 minutes to put the Reds in the ascendancy. It looked like Liverpool were going to hold on in normal time, but the Blues equalised in the 90th minute thanks to a spot-kick by Darren Purse.

A penalty shootout was required after a stalemate in extra time. Andrew Johnson missed the decisive penalty for Birmingham, meaning Liverpool won 5-4 to secure a sixth League Cup victory. Gerard Houllier also went on to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup in this season.

7 2002/03

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

Liverpool faced United in the 2002/03 League Cup final - a repeat of the 1982/83 campaign. Houllier's side beat Southampton, Ipswich, Aston Villa and Sheffield United to secure a spot in Cardiff for the second time in three years. Steven Gerrard scored the opener after 39 minutes with a deflected effort from 20 yards out.

United were on top throughout the game, with Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek making some standout saves, particularly from Ruud van Nistelrooy. Despite this, the Reds stood firm, with Michael Owen scoring the clinching goal in the 86th minute to secure the club's seventh trophy in the competition.

8 2011/12

Liverpool 2-2 Cardiff City (Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties)

Liverpool were the overwhelming favourites going into the 2012 League Cup final, as they were up against Championship side Cardiff City. They had not won a major trophy since 2006, though, and at half-time, it looked like that run might be extended following the opener by Joe Mason after 19 minutes. Martin Skrtel spared their blushes, equalising in the 60th minute to send the match to extra-time.

Dirk Kuyt scored after 108 minutes to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead, but the Bluebirds responded 10 minutes later as Ben Turner scored from a corner to send the match to penalties. Both Gerrard and Charlie Adam missed from the spot in the shootout, but Cardiff missed three penalties, including Anthony Gerrard - the Liverpool captain's cousin. After the match, Dalglish said:

"We are delighted to have won a trophy. It was a difficult game and I thought Cardiff represented their club very well. They tried everything. "We deserved our first trophy in six years but we need to continue to work hard and see where it takes us. We didn't think six years ago that it would take this long to win our next trophy. We have won it, we will really enjoy it and it will give us a flavour to come back and do it again."

9 2021/22

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties)

After wins against Norwich City, Preston North End, Leicester City and Arsenal over two legs, Liverpool faced Chelsea at Wembley in the 2022 League Cup final. This was the second time the two sides had met in the final of this competition - the first was in 2005, when Chelsea were 3-2 winners. Both teams had multiple chances throughout the match, with four goals disallowed for offside.

Despite the number of chances and offside goals, the game went to a penalty shootout. After 20 penalties, the two teams still couldn't be separated, meaning the goalkeepers were required to take spot-kicks. Caoimhin Kelleher scored his, before Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty as he blazed a right-footed effort well over the bar - ensuring the Reds were the League Cup champions for the ninth time.

10 2023/24

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

Chelsea were the favourites going into the 2023/24 League Cup final, as Liverpool had a number of first-team players ruled out with injury. The list of absentees included Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai. As a result, Jurgen Klopp had to call upon the young stars at the club - with six academy graduates on the pitch at the end of extra-time.

The match went into an additional 30 minutes after a 0-0 draw in normal time that saw both teams create clear-cut chances. It looked like a repeat of the 2022 final, with offside goals and goaline scrambles throughout, but in the 118th minute, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk scored a glancing header from a corner to dramatically snatch the title away from the Blues again.

