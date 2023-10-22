Highlights Liverpool successfully revamped their midfield this summer despite missing out on multiple key targets, securing four signings and adequately replacing influential players.

The club's recruitment strategy involves making a football, data, business, and commercial case for potential signings, prioritizing value and suitability for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's culture.

Liverpool may need to prepare for the future and the potential departure of Mohamed Salah, with Leroy Sane identified as a possible replacement, but Klopp has a proven track record of developing players and can do so again.

Liverpool endured a difficult summer transfer window after missing out on multiple targets, but managed to turn it around by revamping their midfield, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided the details to GIVEMESPORT on their recruitment strategy and why it works so well.

The Reds have enjoyed an impressive start to the season after Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team plotted a complete rebuild in the middle of the park. It was always going to be tricky losing a host of influential players, but they've replaced them adequately so far.

Jurgen Klopp missed out on multiple key targets

It was a busy summer for the Merseyside club as they were forced to deal with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the midfield. Liverpool targeted some of the best midfielders in the world to come to Anfield, but they struggled to get certain deals over the line.

Klopp was hoping to secure the signature of superstar teenager Jude Bellingham before he made the move to Real Madrid. Per MailOnline, Liverpool pulled out of the race back in April, as they felt spending around £100m on just one player could not be justified, despite the England international being on the top of their shortlist for 18 months.

Liverpool had to move on, and now-Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo entered their thinking. Per ESPN, Liverpool agreed a fee of £111m, despite leaving the Bellingham race for financial reasons, but the Ecuadorian international wanted to move to Stamford Bridge. It was another major blow for the Reds who were desperately searching for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Next on the list was Southampton's Romeo Lavia, but once again, Chelsea beat them to secure his signature. Klopp wasn't left short of options in midfield, despite missing out on targets, however.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich £34.2m All fees via Sky Sports

Liverpool secured four midfield additions in the end and found themselves in fourth place in the Premier League and have only lost one game heading into the latest international break - league leaders Tottenham Hotspur were just three points clear, prior to the weekend's fixtures.

Liverpool supporters may have been slightly disappointed to see their club miss out on some of the best midfield talents in the world, but it was always going to be difficult after failing to qualify for the Champions League. It's certainly worked out so far for them, but it will be interesting to see if they act again in the January transfer window.

"I think that Liverpool try not to dwell, they make their case for a player and the thing that Liverpool do better than any other club is they, unlike naturally fans, they are passionate in their recruitment. So they make a football case, a data case, a business case, a commercial case, and then they make up their mind. Whether there's value and whether it's right for Jurgen Klopp on the football side, whether it's right for Liverpool's culture, whether it's right for the dressing room, and then they either sign a player or they move on. And whether there's a win or lose, whether there's an up or down, they are confident in their model and their system. They try not to get sucked into the emotion."

It could be a busy January transfer window for the Reds

Liverpool may have to plan for the future and prepare for life without their star player, Mohamed Salah. Per the Mirror, Liverpool have earmarked Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as Salah's replacement, with the Egyptian expected to depart to move to the Saudi Pro League. The Reds managed to fight off interest in the summer transfer window, but Klopp knows the club might find it difficult to convince him to stay in 2024.

Replacing a player of Salah's calibre and influence on this Liverpool side certainly won't be easy, but the supporters have to stay patient and understand that he wasn't the player he's become when he first arrived. Klopp has played a part in developing Salah into one of the world's best wingers, so there's no reason he can't do that again to whoever comes in to replace the Egypt international.