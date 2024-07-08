Highlights Liverpool have rejected a £4m bid for Nat Phillips from Trabzonspor.

Phillips is highly rated by Liverpool and has interest from clubs across Europe.

Liverpool want double the bidded amount, including add-ons, for Phillips.

Liverpool are looking to raise funds this summer, in a bid to give new boss Arne Slot an increased standing in the transfer market ahead of his first huge season at the club - and it appears they are holding out for as much as possible, with reports suggesting that the Reds have turned down a £4million bid for defender Nat Phillips from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Phillips hasn't featured for Liverpool in over a year, having made 29 appearances for the Reds in his time at the club - yet despite loan spells at Stuttgart, Bournemouth, Celtic and Cardiff City seeing him spend time away from Anfield, there is vast interest in his services. Labelled 'incredible' by Jürgen Klopp, Phillips is somewhat highly rated on Merseyside, leading to interest from elsewhere - but with Trabzonspor only bidding £4million, they will need to double their bid to land their man, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool Reject Bid for Nathaniel Phillips

The centre-back is a wanted man by clubs across Europe

The report states that Liverpool have rejected a bid for the centre-back, with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor being the side to have had their offer knocked back.

The bid is thought to be in the region of £4million, though Liverpool want double that figure, totalling £8million including add-ons - meaning that Trabzonspor will have to dig deeper into their coffers if they are to land their man.

There is strong interest from a number of clubs, with the report further stating that Championship outfits are interested in the Bolton-born star - including Burnley, who have recently appointed Scott Parker as their new boss in a bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Parker managed Phillips at Bournemouth whilst the centre-back was fresh out of the Liverpool team where he starred alongside Rhys Williams - and having achieved promotion to the top-flight with the Cherries, that will be in his mind.