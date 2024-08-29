Liverpool have rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, although they are prepared to let the goalkeeper leave Anfield before the transfer window closes, per the Athletic.

Kelleher has had to play second-fiddle to many goalkeepers over the years, having joined the Reds back in 2015 before coming through their developmental sides. Often utilised in cup competitions, the 25-year-old is now looking for regular first-team football and is keen to explore his options.

Forest are looking to make Kelleher their new number one at the City Ground, as the Garibaldi are not fully convinced that Matt Turner is the man to lead them forward in the 2024/25 campaign. Having already seen an offer for Kelleher rejected back in January, Nuno Espirito Santo's side returned with a fresh bid ahead of deadline day, keen to bring the Republic of Ireland international to the Midlands.

Liverpool Holding Out for up to £30 Million

Turner used by Forest in proposal for Kelleher

Such is their lack of faith in Turner, Forest opted to use their current goalkeeper as a makeweight in their proposal for Kelleher, according to the Athletic. However, their offer was rejected by the Reds, who beleive it didn't come close to their valuation.

It is reported that Liverpool are looking for a fee between £25 million and £30 million to sanction Kelleher's departure. The shot-stopper has made 47 appearances for the club in all competitions, playing a key role in their Carabao Cup triumph during the 2023/24 season when they beat Chelsea at Wembley.

However, options do appear to be running out for Kelleher. Bournemouth had been linked with the 14-cap Ireland international earlier in the window, but having signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea, chances of a deal look non-existent now. Additionally, Forest are rumoured to have several goalkeeper targets on their radar, so a permanent deal for Liverpool's number two is not guaranteed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only 15 of Kelleher's 47 appearances for Liverpool have come in the Premier League.

Joe Gomez Could Also Leave Liverpool

Crystal Palace keeping tabs on the defender

Liverpool have not been particularly active in the transfer market this summer, but other players could join Kelleher on the outgoings list before the transfer window closes. One of those is centre-back Joe Gomez, who continues to be linked with a move away.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are interested in the England international, who has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield following Arne Slot's arrival. There has also been interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United, so a late battle for Gomez's signature cannot yet be ruled out.

In terms of incomings, though, the club hierarchy have reportedly made an inquiry regarding Lyon's Rayan Cherki, although the attacking-midfielder looks likely to extend his contract at the French club. Any deal has also been knocked back after the Reds signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus, with him expected to play back-up to the club's first choice attacking options.