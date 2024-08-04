Highlights Southampton's bid of £15m for Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho was rejected.

Southampton's summer spending spree is set to continue in the coming weeks - and the latest move that the St. Mary's side have conducted is their bid for Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho, with David Ornstein suggesting that the south coast side have had a £15million bid rejected for his services.

Russell Martin has gone big this summer by already landing the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Ben Brereton Diaz on permanent deals, though extra flair is needed if the Saints are to mount a serious survival push. Adam Lallana has come in to offer a bought of creativity, but there is a huge void having lost David Brooks and Ryan Fraser after their loan spells expired at the end of last season. Carvalho has been targeted, and with the attacker's importance to Liverpool's plans for the upcoming season being unknown, Saints boss Martin has tested the waters in a bid to sign the former 'unbelievable' Fulham prodigy.

Southampton Make Bid for Fabio Carvalho

The Saints need to improve their attacking ranks

The report from Ornstein via The Athletic suggests that Liverpool have rejected an offer 'worth up to' £15million from the Saints in a bid to land Carvalho at St. Mary's.

The attacker was loaned out to RB Leipzig and Hull City last season, with his spell in Yorkshire being fruitful and setting him up for a strong pre-season under Arne Slot - and now, having featured for the club on their tour of the USA, the Reds are unwilling to sanction another loan for him.

With that in mind, permanent bids will need to be 'significantly' higher than Southampton's proposal, but the south coast side could be given a boost with 21-year-old Carvalho wanting to be a regular starter - and if he doesn't get that at Anfield, a move to Southampton could well pick up.

Fabio Carvalho's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 16th Goals 9 =3rd Fouled Per Game 2.3 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Shots Per Game 1.8 =3rd Match rating 7.12 3rd

The report further states that Carvalho was a target for Southampton back in January prior to his move to Hull, and they had expressed interest in securing his services again this summer following promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Carvalho has started all three friendlies against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United, and evidently he would like to stay at Anfield. However, his 'clear priority' is game time, with the star wanting to be a key player - and that could mean transferring to a 'smaller team' in the ilk of the Saints.

Carvalho will have plenty of competition in the wide areas at Liverpool in the form of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and more and as a result, discussions over his future will take place on his return to the UK. Martin made a strong impression on Carvalho in their winter talks and that could play a key part.

Southampton Have Made Good Business

The Saints have improved systematically

Southampton have made some solid business and by keeping the crux of last season's team together by signing Harwood-Bellis and Downes, they pose a much better chance of staying up than they did last time out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carvalho has featured in 21 games for Liverpool, scoring three goals.

If a deal for Carvalho can be administered alongside the signing of Diaz, the return of Carlos Alcaraz from a loan deal at Juventus and a rebirth in form for Kamaldeen Sulemana, the Saints could have a superb midfield three to use behind Adam Armstrong in their pursuit of survival in the Premier League.

