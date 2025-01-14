According to reports, Liverpool have rejected a £70m first offer for Darwin Nunez. The bid is said to have come from Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal.

The Uruguayan striker was signed by Jurgen Klopp from Benfica in July 2022 in what was a club-record £85 million deal. He was one of Europe's deadliest young finishers at the time, bagging 48 goals in 85 games across competitions for the Portuguese outfit.

However, his transition into Premier League football has been bumpy, to say the least. After a goal and an assist on his league debut, Nunez then picked up a red card in his next match – that inconsistency set the tone for his career in Anfield.

That said, there have been occasional glimpses of his high potential. Premier League record-goal scorer Alan Shearer has publically defended the forward, calling him an 'unbelievable talent' even if he's not quite a natural killer in front of goal.

Even so, under Arne Slot it feels as though Nunez is not quite as valued as he was for Klopp. He managed nine league goals in his debut campaign and then followed that up with 11 last term. But under his new manager, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net just twice in the English top flight and was recently slammed by club legend Robbie Fowler.

Amid rumours that his career at Liverpool is in doubt, new reports of a bid have now come in. As per Anfield Watch, a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in the forward and Al-Hilal. Manager Jorge Jesus is looking to sign a potential replacement for Neymar.

The report claims that the Reds have turned down a verbal offer in the region of £70m for Darwin from Al-Hilal. The Merseyside club value their striker at closer to the £85million mark, meaning a £15m bump on the offer could be enough to get the deal done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus coached Nunez at Benfica, with the forward scoring 32 goals and providing 14 assists in 66 games under the Portuguese manager.

With Nunez struggling for form, and seemingly not a key part of Slot's plans, the idea that Liverpool have turned down a £70m has not gone down well with some supporters online. One said: "Can't get my head around why we would turn down £70m for Nunez if a club has actually bid that."

Another agreed, adding: "Absolutely - jeez I thought getting £40m might be a push, that's ridiculous that we could get that type of fee."

A third noted: "If Liverpool really have rejected 70m for Nunez, whoever said no needs the sack. How can you possibly turn down breaking even for him, who contributes nothing." And a final supporter concluded: "Rejecting 70m for Nunez is a stupid decision…"

