Highlights Chelsea tried to sign Darwin Nunez last summer but Jurgen Klopp refused.

Nunez hasn't met expectations at Liverpool this season but offers a unique playing style.

A different striker at Chelsea could have improved their European chances.

Darwin Nunez hasn't had the best season at Liverpool this campaign after missing a rut of chances for the Reds in major competitions - but his career could have been incredibly different had the Reds accepted a bid for him last summer, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Chelsea "tried to bring" the Uruguayan to Stamford Bridge.

Nunez moved to Anfield in the summer of 2022 from Benfica for a club-record fee that could rise to £85million but despite a decent first season on Merseyside, fans and pundits alike had expected him to kick on in the current campaign. That hasn't happened though - despite Nunez scoring 18 goals in 50 appearances for Liverpool throughout the campaign, he's missed an equal amount of gilt-edged chances and games can pass him by at points, leaving the Reds frustrated at his impact on the pitch.

It has led many to question his signing for such a big fee, and by going missing in big games, the Uruguayan has taken flak for his performances. However, that could have been in a blue shirt, according to Romano - with the journalist claiming that Chelsea had tried hard to sign him before Jurgen Klopp stepped in to tell them Nunez wasn't for sale.

Romano: Chelsea Were Super Keen on Darwin Nunez

The Blues could have had the Uruguayan in their ranks this season

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano said that there were no negotiations happening at the moment surrounding Nunez's future - though had Liverpool accepted a bid last summer, he would have been plying his trade at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"At the moment, just to be clear, I'm not aware of any negotiation or changes around the Darwin Nunez situation, there are no concrete updates. What I wanted to tell you guys is to remind you and to let you enter into the details of the story that Chelsea, at the end of the last summer transfer window, in the final weeks when they were looking for a striker, they really tried to bring in Darwin Nunez. They really had conversations to make it happen but for Liverpool it was a clear "No". What I heard is that Jurgen Klopp said no to that move, and really wanted to keep a crucial player for the present and future of Liverpool, but Chelsea were super keen on Darwin Nunez. Let's see if some clubs will approach Liverpool this summer or if Darwin will end up staying at Liverpool where he remains an important player."

Darwin Nunez Still Offers Liverpool Something Different

A lack of clinical edge doesn't mean Nunez can't offer anything

Instead, the Blues signed Nicolas Jackson to their ranks - though it is fair to say that he too hasn't been the signing that Chelsea fans would have expected on a prolific level. Still racking up 10 goals in the Premier League this season, including a hat-trick away at rivals Tottenham whilst they had nine men, Jackson has missed a hatful of glorious chances in a blue shirt and there is an argument to be had that had Chelsea signed a more prolific striker, they would be properly challenging for European football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez (£85million) cost £10m more than Liverpool's next biggest signing, Virgil Van Dijk (£75m).

Nunez, who has been previously described as 'unstoppable' by Jurgen Klopp, may not be Liverpool's answer, but he does offer something very different from their attacking contingency. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah are more clinical in front of goal and offer a nimble-like approach to the Reds' ranks, whilst Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are treated more as inside forwards.

Nunez is the most physical of the quintet, and having been described as an "agent of chaos" by many throughout the campaign, his mercenary-like way of leading the line does have its positives.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-04-24.