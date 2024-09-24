Liverpool remain interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in a future transfer window, although they believe nothing has changed in regard to the player's desire to leave the Basque club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Zubimendi impressed last season for Sociedad, featuring 45 times in all competitions, and showcased his talents during Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. This prompted the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona to display interest in the 25-year-old over the summer.

Liverpool emerged as the frontrunners to land the deep-lying playmaker, although he ultimately opted to reject the Reds' offer and stay at his boyhood club. However, Romano has revealed that the Merseysiders would revisit the situation in the future, but believe they've had no indications of anything changing on Zubimendi or Sociedad's side.

The midfielder is contracted until 2027

Zubimendi joined Sociedad at the age of 12, and rose through the ranks at the San Sebastian club. Having now made 194 appearances for the Erreala, becoming the poster boy for the Spanish outfit, the central midfielder has forged a connection with the city and football club.

Described as 'world-class' by former teammate Kieran Tierney, Arne Slot and Liverpool's hierarchy identified the Spain international as the man to solve their midfield options and play at the base of their trio in the middle of the park. After the player rejected the proposed switch to Anfield, the Premier League side opted not to pivot to an alternative, perhaps with a future move for Zubimendi in mind.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer specialist and journalist Romano revealed that such a return for the Basque man is pluasible:

"Zubimendi remains a player of interest for Liverpool. The board, the directors and also the manager, Arne Slot, approved Zubimendi as a target. But now, they understand that nothing is new. Nothing is fresh. Nothing has changed, despite some reports in Spain saying that Zubimendi was already regretting his decision. Maybe in January, he can leave, but at the moment, Liverpool have received no indications from Zubimendi or from Real Sociedad about any change. "So, this is why Arne Slot didn't want to comment. Now it's one month, almost a bit more than this, since we had the Zubimendi saga on the market, and Liverpool don't have the feeling that anything has changed. So if something will change in the future, we will see, and we will update you on what happens between Liverpool and Zubimendi. But as of today, the feeling from Liverpool is, we are happy with what we have."

Zubimendi's 2023/24 La Liga Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 1 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.15 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.92

While they may have missed out on their primary target, Liverpool certainly don't appear to have felt it on the pitch. A fourth victory from their first five league games against Bournemouth continued the positive start to Slot's tenure, and sees them sit just a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

One man stood out for his display against the Cherries, with Darwin Núñez earning plaudits from pundits for his 'sublime' performance on Saturday afternoon. An outstanding strike from the Uruguayan eight minutes before the interval gave Liverpool a three-goal cushion, as the chaotic forward was a constant threat to Andoni Iraola's side's back-line.

