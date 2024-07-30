Highlights Liverpool maintain a strong interest in Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is highly rated internally by the Reds, who are yet to make their first summer signing.

Newcastle are reportedly willing to offer Gordon a new deal to fend off interest from Premier League rivals.

Liverpool have maintained their interest in signing Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Reds remain ‘strongly interested’ in Gordon, who was linked with an Anfield departure last month as Newcastle scrambled to sell players before the June 30 deadline.

GMS previously reported that both Gordon and Alexander Isak’s names were raised in talks with other clubs, before Newcastle sold youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson for a combined £65m.

The Magpies managed to sell the duo in time to avoid Financial Fair Play issues, but Romano suggests Gordon’s saga may extend into the final month of the transfer window.

According to the Italian football insider, Gordon remains high on Liverpool’s summer shortlist, and Anfield personnel have a full appreciation for the 23-year-old.

After appointing new boss Arne Slot at the end of last season, the Premier League giants are yet to make their first signing of the summer – Romano suggests Liverpool are still looking for reinforcements in midfield and defence, despite a quiet start.

Gordon ‘Remains High’ on Reds’ List

The Newcastle winger is on the radar

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Liverpool remain interested in Gordon, who is ‘really rated internally’:

“What I'm hearing is that the interest of Liverpool in Anthony Gordon remains a strong interest, remains a concrete interest. “He is a player they really rate internally, a player they really like. And so the name of Anthony Gordon remains high on Liverpool’s list. “Then we know that for this summer, they are looking at midfield, they are looking at the centre-back position also. “So there are other things to do for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, they are considering to do these things, so we will see when and how and if Liverpool will decide to advance.”

A standout player last season, Gordon scored 12 goals and contributed 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, ending the campaign as the club’s second-top goalscorer behind Alexander Isak.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are willing to offer Gordon a new deal to fend off interest from Premier League rivals after his impressive first season at St. James’ Park.

The England international, who signed for the Magpies in January 2023 from Everton, still has two years on his current deal, valid until June 2026.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

Liverpool could eye Gordon as a replacement for Mohamed Salah – the Egyptian forward has entered his final year of contract at Anfield.

Last summer, the Reds rejected an offer worth £150million from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for Salah, who has shown no indication he wants to depart Anfield yet.

Liverpool Eye Wolves Duo

Could transform their left flank

Liverpool have set their sights on Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers’ duo Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds have reportedly been in touch with Neto’s representatives and Wolves to discuss a summer switch and are now seriously contemplating whether to lodge a bid for the impressive winger.

GMS sources have learned that Ait-Nouri also remains high on Arne Slot’s radar – the Algerian left-back is also being considered ahead of the Dutchman’s first season in charge of the club.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-07-24.