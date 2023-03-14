Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has prevented Darwin Núñez from becoming a joke figure at Anfield, says journalist Dean Jones.

The German has moved the forward to the left of the Reds' attack, and Jones thinks he now looks like a "proper player" and is no longer an internet meme.

Liverpool news — Darwin Núñez

Núñez feels he's starting to develop a good relationship with the rest of Liverpool's attackers on the pitch.

"We needed to have time training together and now you can see that we're developing a better understanding," the 23-year-old recently told the Reds' official website when discussing the growing chemistry between him, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

"I hope that keeps going in the same way and that those up front can bring lots of happiness to the fans because they deserve it."

Núñez has been in good form of late, grabbing a brace in Liverpool's incredible 7-0 win against Manchester United earlier this month.

What has Dean Jones said about Darwin Núñez and Liverpool?

Jones thinks Klopp's decision to move Núñez to the left has helped him to play his best football at Anfield.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's tested Darwin in various roles and positions and this is the one that seems best suited to him and to the team. He certainly seems much more comfortable at the moment than he was earlier in the season.

"He was becoming a bit of a meme at times with some of his decision-making and some of his finishing. He's been rescued from becoming a joke figure and now looks like a proper player."

What is Darwin Núñez's best position?

Núñez, who cost Liverpool an initial £64m last summer, as reported by BBC Sport, has evidently been most effective when starting on the left.

Transfermarkt shows that he's actually scored more Premier League goals as a left winger than as a centre-forward despite making more appearances up front.

For now, then, it looks like Klopp will have to keep utilising him there in order to get the best out of the former Benfica man, who's currently earning £140,000 a week, according to Spotrac.

If he does and Núñez continues to fire, alongside the likes of Salah and Gakpo, a top-four finish is still more than possible for Liverpool.

All in all, Núñez is still finding his feet in England but has shown moments of genuine quality. Klopp seems to have found an ideal role for him and Liverpool fans will be hoping that he continues to grow in it.