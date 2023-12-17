Highlights Liverpool condemns condemned a supporter's action of throwing a glass bottle at the Manchester United team bus.

Liverpool welcomed Manchester United to Anfield with the chance to return to the summit of the Premier League table after Arsenal had beaten Brighton 2-0 earlier in the day. A win would see the Reds overtake the Gunners once again and would pull Jürgen Klopp's side six points clear of the 2022/23 champions, Manchester City.

Man United visited the scene of last season's 7-0 thrashing in extremely low spirits after Erik ten Hag's men were dumped out of European competition in midweek after a home defeat against Bayern Munich. Liverpool had also been involved in continental football, although Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all rested for the trip to Union Saint-Gilloise.

With each team's involvement in Europe looking to take its toll on the energy levels of the players on the pitch, one of the biggest talking points actually took place before the game even kicked off.

Liverpool release statement

A Liverpool fan threw a bottle at the Man United team bus.

In the build-up to the much-anticipated match, one supporter took things too far by throwing a glass bottle at the Man United team bus as it arrived at Anfield. The supporter in question actually even filmed himself doing so, and this has led to Liverpool releasing a club statement.

The statement released by the Merseyside club confirmed that they would be working with the police to find the individual responsible. It read as follows:

"Liverpool Football Club utterly condemns the actions that led to damage being caused to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon. "We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police, to fully investigate and identify those responsible. "Any individuals found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club’s sanction process."

Per the statement, damage was done to the team bus, meaning it is lucky that no injuries were reported from the incident. On the pitch, Liverpool struggled to find a rhythm to overshadow the actions of that one fan.

Liverpool frustrated by Man United

The match at Anfield ended in a bore draw

The atmosphere is usually fiery and passionate in these games between bitter rivals, but surprisingly, the home crowd were rather subdued for large parts of the game despite knowing their side would go top of the table with a victory over their biggest foes.

A first half that matched the emotion in the ground saw very little quality as the hosts huffed and puffed without really threatening Andre Onana's goal. Virgil van Dijk came closest with a firm header, but the effort was straight down the throat of the United number one.

The second half followed a very similar pattern as Liverpool enjoyed the lion's share of the ball, but the best chance of the game actually fell for the away team as Rasmus Hojlund was denied by a very good save by Alisson after the Danish forward had broken through the Reds' back line.

A late penalty claim was turned down for Liverpool after the ball had appeared to strike the arm of Luke Shaw, but the United defender was judged to have been unable to do anything about it.

The result leaves Liverpool one point off the pace, with the league leaders - Arsenal - visiting Anfield on Saturday in a blockbuster clash. Klopp will be hoping his team are able to give a better account of themselves in that encounter.