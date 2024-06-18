Highlights Liverpool have denied any contact from the Saudi Pro League for Virgil van Dijk.

Al-Nassr are reportedly ready to make Van Dijk the highest-paid defender in the world.

Arne Slot faces a tough start at Anfield with multiple key player contracts expiring soon.

Liverpool say there has been ‘no contact’ from the Saudi Pro League over signing their captain Virgil van Dijk this summer, according to The Athletic.

Despite rumours of Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr making contact with Van Dijk’s representatives about a potential move, the Reds say the deal has not been discussed yet.

Last week, Spanish outlet Marca suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo’s side, Al-Nassr, want to make Van Dijk the best-paid defender in the world and bring him to the Middle East this summer.

The 32-year-old’s contract with the Reds expires next summer – Liverpool are yet to announce a new deal for the Netherlands international.

New manager Arne Slot is set for a busy start at Anfield as Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deals also expire in just 12 months, with both players having been linked with an exit earlier this year.

After taking over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season, Slot will be keen to avoid a summer exodus that could leave Liverpool in need of a rebuild.

Van Dijk Targeted by Al-Nassr

His contract expires next year

The Athletic suggests that Van Dijk remains a key figure for Slot ahead of his debut Premier League season, despite interest from the Saudi Pro League:

"The news came as reports were emerging of Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr making contact with Virgil van Dijk‘s representatives about a potential move. "Senior Liverpool sources, who asked to be kept anonymous to protect relationships, say there has been no contact from Al-Nassr about any deal. "The Dutch international has one year remaining on his contract but remains a key figure for incoming head coach Arne Slot. "However, if a new deal is not agreed he would be a free agent next summer and able to join any team."

According to Marca, Al-Nassr’s general director met with Van Dijk’s representatives last week and has offered a lucrative deal to lure the Dutchman to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Al-Nassr are keen to make more big-money signings this summer after missing out on the league title and the cup last season.

Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Stats (2018-2024) Appearances 270 Goals 23 Assists 12 Major trophies 7

Liverpool in Race to Sign Leny Yoro

Seen as Van Dijk’s replacement

Amid uncertainty over Van Dijk’s future at Liverpool, the Reds are keen to bring in a long-term replacement for their star defender this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool eye Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer, who comes off an incredible year for the French side.

The 18-year-old emerged as a key player for Paulo Fonseca’s side last season, helping them to finish fourth and secure Champions League qualification.

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign the talented defender, while Liverpool are the ‘one to watch’, according to Romano.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-06-24.