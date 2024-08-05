Highlights Liverpool have placed a price tag of around £25million on Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds have rejected Southampton's initial attempt to sign the 21-year-old attacker.

Saints are reportedly expected to return with an improved offer, reaching around 17million.

Liverpool have placed a price tag of around £25million on Fabio Carvalho after rejecting a bid from Southampton, according to CaughtOffside.

The Reds recently turned down a £15million offer for their 21-year-old talent from the Saints, as they reportedly hope to receive around £21-25million for the attacker.

According to CaughtOffside, Southampton are expected to return with an improved bid for Carvalho, who has emerged as a concrete target for Russell Martin’s side ahead of their Premier League return.

The Saints have been one of the busiest clubs in the market this summer, welcoming as many as 12 new arrivals, including forward Ben Brereton Díaz and midfielder Flynn Downes.

Keen to add more Premier League-proven talent, the Saints could soon return with a new offer for Carvalho, who reportedly wishes to stay on Merseyside for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 21-year-old has started all three of Liverpool’s pre-season tour matches in the United States, impressing boss Arne Slot with solid displays for the Reds.

Liverpool ‘Open’ to Carvalho’s Exit

If asking price is matched

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘open’ to Carvalho’s departure on a permanent deal this summer, if their asking price of around £25 million is met.

Southampton are now expected to return with an improved offer for the Portuguese attacker, reportedly reaching around £18million, as Russell Martin’s side continue to bargain over a deal for the 21-year-old.

Carvalho, who has struggled for playing time under Jurgen Klopp since joining from Fulham in 2022, could finally be offered a permanent way out of Anfield after two short loans to RB Leipzig and Hull City last season.

In his first season at the club, the attacking midfielder made 21 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, scoring three goals in just 640 minutes of action.

Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Career Stats Appearances 21 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 213 Minutes played 640

Carvalho, who has been described as 'outstanding', had a promising pre-season under Slot – the 21-year-old scored in friendlies against Arsenal and Manchester United, leaving the Dutch boss ‘highly impressed’ with his performances.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool will not allow Carvalho to leave on loan, but at the right price, they would be willing to sell him before the window shuts on 30 August.

Reds Could ‘Try Again’ for Anthony Gordon

Remain interested in the Newcastle star

Liverpool remain interested in signing Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Reds have maintained their interest in acquiring the star winger in a bid to bolster Arne Slot’s attacking options ahead of his Premier League debut, according to Romano.

A long-term target for Liverpool, Gordon enjoyed an impressive first full season at St. James’ Park, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in 36 league appearances for the Magpies.

Newcastle are now ready to offer the 23-year-old a lucrative new contract to fend off interest from Premier League rivals as Gordon has just 23 months remaining on his current deal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-08-24.