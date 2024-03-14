Highlights Liverpool are set to announce Richard Hughes' appointment, with deal agreed according to Fabrizio Romano.

Michael Edwards is also returning to Anfield in a CEO of football role.

With the sporting director situation resolved, focus will now be on finding a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are set to announce the appointment of Richard Hughes, who will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, with a deal all agreed according to Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Michael Edwards would be returning to Anfield after initially departing in 2022. The Southampton-born chief joins in a CEO of football role, and it now looks as though his first task is to finalise the acquisition of Hughes, who will join as a sporting director.

Liverpool Set to Announce Hughes Appointment

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool are set to announce the appointment of Bournemouth's Hughes after it was confirmed that Edwards would be returning to the club. The respected reporter adds that a deal has been agreed since last week, with the Cherries announcing his departure at the end of the campaign.

When Jurgen Klopp made the decision to leave the Merseyside outfit at the end of the season, sporting director Jorg Schmadtke followed him through the exit door, leaving the Reds with some difficult choices to make. With the sporting director situation now resolved, attention will turn to finding a suitable manager to replace the German coach.

It's understood that Hughes is on good terms with the agent of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso after he appointed one of his clients, Andoni Iraola, who is now on charge of Bournemouth. Alonso has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will be confident about their chances of bringing him back to Merseyside.

The Reds will be hoping Hughes can use his connections for the benefit of the club as much as possible during his tenure, and it's even been suggested that he could play a part in extending Virgil van Dijk's stay at Anfield. The Athletic have claimed that the Bournemouth chief has a strong relationship with Neil Fewings, who is the representative of Philip Billing and Max Aarons from the Cherries, and van Dijk. With the Dutch international's contract expiring next summer, it could be an important early task for Hughes.

Edwards and Hughes Searching for New Manager

Multiple Names Under Consideration

Despite Klopp confirming he would be departing in January, the Reds will have been waiting for the right people to be appointed behind the scenes in order for the club to carry out an extensive and thorough search for a new manager. Alonso is a clear target, but the Merseyside outfit have other names being considered.

A report from The Times has suggested that Alonso is the front runner as it stands, and Sporting's Ruben Amorim is another manager being considered. The report adds that Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberot De Zerbi could be another name that comes into the thinking of the Liverpool hierarchy.