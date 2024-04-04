Highlights Richard Hughes will finalise Liverpool's manager plans almost immediately, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The update comes on the back of former top target Xabi Alonso deciding to remain at Bayer Leverkusen.

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim appears to be one of the top contenders for the Reds and Hughes.

Liverpool's search for a new manager goes on after Xabi Alonso confirmed his allegiance to Bayer Leverkusen for another season at the end of March; and David Ornstein believes that chiefs behind the scenes are already mapping out multiple plans ahead of their awaited appointment.

Jurgen Klopp announcing he was set to leave the club in February was the last development that any Liverpool fan expected, and since then the rumour mills have been rife with who people expect to take over. Whilst Alonso was the main focus initially, his decision to stay in Germany has been met with other links suggesting Ruben Amorim and Zinedine Zidane will take over the hot seat at Anfield - but there have been no major developments as of yet.

But with that in mind, Ornstein believes that whilst on-the-pitch matters are of paramount importance at present, recruitment chiefs will be working hard behind the scenes to secure the best man possible for the job.

What David Ornstein Has Said About Liverpool's Manager Hunt

Richard Hughes has been trusted as the man to successfully choose Jurgen Klopp's replacement

Speaking in his Athletic Q+A on Thursday, Ornstein admitted that there was no major update in the picture - though there would be plenty of work to do following Alonso's snub.

He said: "You would imagine they would want it comfortably done and dusted well ahead of the return to pre-season training. Now that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have been announced as the new sporting director (even though he doesn't officially start until the summer) and there is clarity over Xabi Alonso, I'd expect Hughes to finesse a plan (A, B, C for example) pretty much immediately.

"That means from quite soon (or maybe it has already happened) he should have a fairly clear direction of travel. Then it is about holding conversations, negotiating and completing the appointment.

"Naturally with so much to play for this season and Jurgen Klopp still being in position, they will want to be quite discreet. Plus it shouldn't surprise us if it's something of a slow burner because most or all of the candidates are likely to be in jobs and - for many - at a critical point in the season.

"It's a huge task and test of the Liverpool hierarchy but I'm sure they will make a strong appointment and can then set about building on the foundations already laid, to try to create a successful new era."

What Liverpool Are Missing Out On Amid Xabi Alonso's Snub

The Reds will be ruing their former midfielder opting to stay at Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool will evidently want a born winner to come in and emulate Klopp's legacy, but in a market that is hardly saturated with world-class managers, it appears they will have to compromise and opt for a boss who has a point to prove.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen have played 40 games this season - winning 35 and drawing just 5 of those, leaving them with zero losses.

Alonso appeared to be the best of both worlds. Despite only taking the Leverkusen reins midway through last season after Gerard Seoane was sacked after a poor start had them 17th in the table, Leverkusen rose rapidly and so far, remain unbeaten in all competitions this season. That has seen Alonso's stock rise to an incredible level, and with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both reportedly interested in his services, it's clear to see just how highly rated he is throughout footballing circles.

There is a distinct possibility that Leverkusen could face Liverpool in the Europa League final in Dublin in May if both teams successfully navigate their quarter and semi-finals until that point, by which point Leverkusen could be on for the superb feat of an unbeaten treble. But regardless of their success this season, his teams play in an attacking manner that almost mirrors how Klopp plays - and there would have been little 'hangover' felt in terms of the approach laid upon them.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-04-24.