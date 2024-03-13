Highlights Liverpool are set to appoint Michael Edwards as CEO, with Richard Hughes likely to follow as sporting director.

Klopp's impending departure prompts urgent backroom decisions, including recruiting the ideal next manager.

Hughes and Edwards will have some major decisions to make in the coming months, including offering new contracts.

Liverpool are set to appoint Michael Edwards as CEO of football and Bournemouth chief Richard Hughes could follow him through the door, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT that the latter's appointment is imminent.

The Reds will have been desperate to act fast in their efforts to appoint multiple members of their backroom team as they have another major decision to contend with. Jurgen Klopp announced back in January that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Merseyside club will want the right people in place to identify and recruit the ideal candidate.

A host of managers are being linked with the soon-to-be vacant position at Anfield, and with the backroom situation edging closer to being resolved, it wouldn't be a surprise if their attempts to bring in a new coach go to the next level in the coming weeks. It's an incredibly important period for Liverpool on and off the pitch, which could have a major impact on their future going forward.

Hughes Set to Join Liverpool

In a recent press conference, Klopp was asked for his reaction to the news that Edwards was set to rejoin the club, with the German manager working with the Southampton-born chief in his previous stint at Anfield, confirming they've already been in conversation since his appointment...

"Our conversation was great, we spoke about a lot of things, about what I think about different things, players and stuff like this [and] the situation in the club because I was in all the time while he was not in, so what had changed and what might have to change. These kind of things. A really good talk and, as I said, I think it’s top news for the club."

A report from The Times has suggested that Edwards will join the club in the summer as CEO of football, and one of his first tasks will be to finalise a deal to bring Bournemouth's Hughes to the club. The Cherries confirmed earlier this month that the 44-year-old would be leaving at the end of the campaign, and it's now looking like his next destination will be Merseyside.

Hughes and Edwards are likely to have a major say on who the next manager in the hot seat is going to be, and journalist Bence Bocsak has suggested that the former is on good terms with the agent of Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, having appointed one of his other clients, Andoni Iraola. The Spanish coach has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, with Edwards reportedly 'on board' with bringing Alonso back to the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richard Hughes came up against Liverpool nine times during his playing career, scoring once, while he was also shown a yellow card more times against the Reds than any other club (5).

Dharmesh Sheth - Hughes Appointment is Imminent

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has suggested that Hughes' appointment is now imminent. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, he said...

"The first appointment which will be imminent will be Richard Hughes. We know that he's left Bournemouth and he will then come in as the sporting director, and then that is when the crucial appointment will have to be made. When we talk about Manchester United, that they've got to hit the jackpot with every single transfer, Liverpool have effectively done that in the past few years and hence why they've been really successful. Because they've had a team and a recruitment team in place for the most part with Michael Edwards involved, until he left, alongside Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team. Now you've got a situation where Klopp is leaving."

Hughes Could Help Liverpool Tie Down Van Dijk

With Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract next summer, Hughes and Edwards will have a job on their hands convincing the key trio to sign on the dotted line and extend their stay at Anfield.

However, a report from The Athletic has now revealed that Hughes could be the ideal man to negotiate with their captain, van Dijk. The article suggests that the former Celtic defender shares an agent with Philip Billing and Max Aarons, meaning Hughes has regularly dealt with his representative and could be well-placed to head to the negotiating table with the Dutch international.

