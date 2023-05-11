Liverpool could explore the option of utilising Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield rather than making a new signing, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has a new role in the side and Liverpool are benefitting from it.

Liverpool news - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold, who is earning £160k-a-week at Anfield, has been playing in a more central role over the last few weeks.

With Liverpool struggling for the majority of the season and their midfield being a clear issue, Jurgen Klopp has opted to play Alexander-Arnold in a role that allows him to pick up the ball in the middle of the pitch, rather than at right-back.

This allows him to use his sensational passing ability through the centre of the pitch.

Klopp explained the tweak which has seen Alexander-Arnold's performances improve. He said: "We did that before, but it was not that obvious. But we did that before, we put Trent inside. Today, in buildup Trent played more inside, double six, that’s how it is. You need to get used to it, obviously. I would say it’s a big step to do it in a game against Arsenal.”

What has Jones said about Alexander-Arnold?

Jones has suggested that Liverpool may consider saving some money and playing Alexander-Arnold in midfield more regularly.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm not sure that Trent is going to be ready to be an out-and-out midfielder yet. I mean, there's obviously the chance that it could happen and Klopp might have to explore it because he's doing quite well there.

"You can see that Trent is actually enjoying the freedom. They could sign a right-back and save yourself some money in the middle of the park - that might be an option for sure."

What's next for Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold?

Asking Alexander-Arnold to completely change his position after trying to master his craft as a right-back since bursting onto the scene at Liverpool is a difficult ask.

Video: Alexander-Arnold's performance against Fulham

Although there's no doubt he's been impressive in this role over the last few weeks, there's no guarantee he can keep it up for a full season.

With James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract in the summer transfer window, Liverpool may have to sign a host of new midfielders at the end of the campaign, so neglecting this position just because of Alexander-Arnold's new role could be a risky move.