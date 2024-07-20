Highlights Liverpool face some big decisions this summer with key players about to enter the final year of their contracts

Vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah is the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia including Al-Ittihad

Liverpool will look to resolve the contract situations of key players in the coming weeks, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah among those about to enter the final 12 months of their current deals.

International competition, including the Euros, has delayed matters with players fully focused on national team commitments. However, as pre-season ramps up and the 2024/25 campaign nears, Liverpool are in for a critical few weeks.

New head coach Arne Slot took charge this summer following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. The Dutchman will hope to hit the ground running next season and maintain the success brought by his predecessor.

Real Madrid ‘Admire’ Alexander-Arnold

The defender is currently vice captain at Liverpool

One of the big names Liverpool will need to extend in the coming weeks is Alexander-Arnold. The right back will likely return for pre-season training in early August following England’s run to the Euro 2024 final.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Reds remain in control of the situation as discussions are expected to ramp up. However, Madrid’s interest is very much there, and they are big admirers of the 25-year-old.

Liverpool will be wary of losing such a key figure for free in 12 months. Real, on the other hand, are well accustomed to landing their primary targets on free transfers, as they achieved with Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“Real admire Alexander-Arnold, but are waiting to see how extension talks go. The situation is still in Liverpool's control, but they won't want to leave it too much longer without clarity, or obviously risk losing Alexander-Arnold on a free.”

Liverpool ‘Want’ Salah to Extend Contract

The winger is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia

Another big name Liverpool risk losing for free is Salah. The Egypt international was the subject of a significant bid from Al-Ittihad last summer, but Liverpool turned down the approach.

Now, the 32-year-old is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal, and it’s another conundrum the club need to solve. According to Jacobs, Liverpool’s preference would be for him to extend his contract, but there isn’t as much pressure on the situation given his age.

Any potential extension would protect the Reds down the line should clubs in Saudi Arabia return and make a fresh approach.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“With Mo Salah, the preference is for him to extend him as well, but if he does depart for Saudi in 2025 there may be less concern given Salah's age and the fact he is to stay on for at least one more season. “Extending Salah is perhaps more with a view to protect his value and force Saudi deal-makers to pay a big fee in 12 months' time.”