Highlights Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will leave Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Reds hierarchy were informed in November 2023 and will have been planning a succession plan.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann could all be in contention for the Liverpool hot seat.

Liverpool could look to Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi as an “outstanding candidate” to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, as journalist Dean Jones also considers Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann as potential managerial options.

The Reds faithful have been left stunned by Klopp’s announcement that he will leave his post as the club’s manager at the end of the 2023/24 season, but focus will quickly turn to potential replacements.

Liverpool are enjoying a fantastic campaign and currently lead the way in the Premier League. They will need no more motivation than to give their long-serving head coach a memorable send-off by securing the top-flight title. De Zerbi has brought new levels of success to Brighton, while Alonso is currently making a name for himself at Bayer Leverkusen, who currently sit top of the Bundesliga.

Liverpool now preparing for life after Klopp following shock announcement

Liverpool will now look to life after Klopp, following the head coach’s announcement that he will be stepping down from his post once the 2023/24 season concludes. The 56-year-old revealed he is “running out of energy” after informing the board of his decision to leave in November 2023.

Klopp has enjoyed fantastic success since his appointment at Anfield in October 2015. The German head coach has led Liverpool to triumphs in the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Super Cup, and Club World Cup. However, his crowning achievement at Anfield will be having guided the Merseyside giants to their first league title in 30 years, securing the Premier League trophy in June 2020.

Liverpool could still win a quadruple this term, as they currently lead the Premier League title race, have clinched their spot in the Carabao Cup final, and remain in the FA Cup and Europa League. However, the Reds hierarchy must begin succession planning for Klopp’s departure.

De Zerbi could be a name in the mix to take up the Liverpool hot seat. The Italian tactician was appointed Brighton manager in September 2022, replacing the highly rated Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium. Since then, De Zerbi managed to secure a sixth-placed Premier League finish, securing their spot in this season’s Europa League, where he has guided the Seagulls to a place in the last-16.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder-turned-manager Xabi Alonso could find himself in the hat for the soon-to-be vacant post. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in November 2023 that the Spaniard was ‘turning heads’ internally at Anfield.

In his second season in senior management, Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side sit at the top of the Bundesliga table. The German outfit have also reached the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals and the last-16 of the Europa League, where they could meet De Zerbi’s Brighton. Meanwhile, Germany head coach Nagelsmann sees his contract with the national team conclude at the end of EURO 2024, putting him in a position to accept any proposal from Liverpool ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League record Matches 317 Wins 199 Draws 74 Losses 44 Goals For 675 Goals Against 310 Manager of the Month awards 9 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 26-01-24

Dean Jones – De Zerbi could have a similar impact as Klopp at Liverpool

Jones quickly acknowledges that the Liverpool board have known about Klopp’s decision since November and stresses this won’t be fresh news to them. The journalist feels that De Zerbi, Alonso and Nagelsmann are the standout candidates from the early frontrunners for the post. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“This news is not as fresh to the Liverpool board, so it's not like they are reacting to this in the same way as all of us this morning, but when it comes to front runners to replace him, the names of Nagelsmann, Alonso and De Zerbi stand out to me. “Interestingly, Nagelsmann is only contracted to Germany until the end of Euro 2024, as it would fit perfectly with the timing Liverpool need. Alonso would bring a more emotional pull but also has the clout of a brilliant season at Leverkusen behind him. And De Zerbi feels like an outstanding candidate from within the Premier League, who has the potential of stepping up to a bigger club soon and impacting the game pretty similar to the one Klopp has made.”

Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures following Klopp’s announcement

There’s no doubt that Klopp, who ranks fifth in GIVEMESPORT’s all-time Liverpool managers list, hopes his announcement will not deter his side and that they will continue to focus on the task at hand in securing more major honours in his final season at Anfield.

The Reds host Norwich City in the FA Cup Fourth Round on 28th January, having overcome Arsenal to reach this stage of the competition. Klopp’s side then end January when they host Chelsea on the 31st, hoping to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Merseyside outfit face the same opposition in the Carabao Cup final on 25th February, looking to win the first major domestic silverware of the campaign. Liverpool will discover their round of 16 opponents in the Europa League when the draw is made on 23rd February. The two-legged affair will be played on the 7th and 14th March.