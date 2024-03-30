Highlights Liverpool are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are looking to appoint a new manager ahead of the 2024/2025 season with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi one of the names being linked with the job, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Italian coach could become a 'proper contender' for the role.

The Merseyside club are in a situation they're not used to being in after having years of stability under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds now have a major decision to make which is likely to have a huge impact on their future, and they've already been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a new manager.

Klopp has achieved unbelievable success during his time at Anfield and finding a replacement capable of replicating that isn't going to be easy, but with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards recently appointed, Liverpool will feel they have the right people in place to make a positive decision.

Roberto De Zerbi a Target for Liverpool

ESPN reporter Mark Ogden has recently claimed that he believes Brighton boss De Zerbi is on top of Liverpool's shortlist to replace Klopp after news broke that Xabi Alonso would be unavailable. The Spanish coach has now announced that he will be staying with Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024/2025 campaign despite being heavily linked with the Liverpool job. The Bundesliga outfit are flying high at the top of the table, 10 points clear of Bayern Munich.

Roberto De Zerbi's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Jurgen Klopp Roberto De Zerbi Jurgen Klopp Matches 60 324 Won 25 204 Drawn 16 75 Lost 19 45 Goals for 111 693 Goals against 92 316 Points-per-game 1.52 2.12 Statistics correct as of 29/03/2024

De Zerbi has helped guide Brighton into Europe for the first time ever and his style of play is often a joy to watch. The Italian manager is bringing the best out of his squad, developing a possession-based style at the Amex Stadium. It would be interesting to see how he would cope with managing a squad competing for Premier League titles, with the pressure undoubtedly greater at a club like Liverpool.

Dean Jones - De Zerbi Could be a 'Proper Contender'

Jones has suggested that Alonso's stance has changed how we view life after Klopp for Liverpool as he felt like the safest option. The journalist adds that De Zerbi could now become a proper contender for the soon-to-be vacant position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Alonso’s stance changes everything about how we view life after Klopp. He felt like the safest choice for the club, he offered a bit of everything in terms of quality, potential, identity and passion. I would be slightly worried now as a Liverpool fan because he was the best option in front of them. We have said before that Liverpool have always had backup plans in the background and that the two main ones were Amorim and De Zerbi. This is the first time I have truly begun to wonder if De Zerbi starts to gain momentum as a proper contender though. There are a couple of complicated matters to get over before Amorim would agree and if that does not come together then Brighton are suddenly in a very real fight to hold onto a man that Liverpool have already explored inside-out. And Bayern like him too. Beyond those two we're probably looking at Nagelsmann, who I think would fancy it in principle but has a massive job with Germany to focus on."

Klopp to De Zerbi Would be a 'Gut Punch'

Although there's a good chance that De Zerbi could achieve great things on Merseyside, his appointment would be a bit of a risk for Liverpool. His Brighton side have shown signs of inconsistency, especially defensively, and it would be a big step up moving from the Seagulls to Anfield. Some of the fanbase might be sceptical, but it's rare that the Reds made a bad decision when it comes to something as big as this.

Journalist Matt Thielen has shared his worries about the potential appointment of De Zerbi, claiming that going from Klopp to the Italian coach would be a 'gut punch'. Liverpool's next manager is always going to be under a lot of pressure to succeed considering the number of trophies that Klopp has brought to Anfield.

