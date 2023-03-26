Liverpool trio Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leaving the club this summer and getting off the wage bill could be 'really significant' for Jurgen Klopp in his bid to rebuild the Reds ahead of next season, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

All three players are out-of-contract at Anfield and look likely to depart in what is set to be a busy summer regarding incomings at the Premier League giants.

Liverpool latest news - Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News confirmed that Brazilian striker Firmino would not be extending his contract at Anfield and will depart this summer after eight years at the club.

In February, renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that Liverpool midfielder Keita is likely to join Firmino in seeking pastures new ahead of next season, with the Guinea international said to be 'on the verge' of leaving on a free transfer.

Furthermore, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has documented that Oxlade-Chamberlain is 'expected to part ways' with Liverpool for nothing in June following six years on Merseyside.

Between them, Spotrac understands that the trio earn £420,000 a week at present, signifying that Klopp would have significant wage expenditure freed up as he seeks reinforcements ahead of 2023/24.

What has Dean Jones said about the Liverpool trio?

Journalist Jones believes that reducing the wage bill will help Liverpool to offer key targets 'mouthwatering' financial packages to 'sign on the dotted line' at Anfield.

Jones told GMS: "It's really significant, if you're freeing up almost £500,000 a week in transfers, then that does start to change how you can rebuild your squad. Obviously, we know that if they're going to go into that conversation for players like Jude Bellingham in the future, they need to have that sort of cash available in reserves that they can actually offer them contracts that are mouthwatering enough to sign on the dotted line. Obviously, they're going to have to build into that the wages that they already play into that to their top players, but, I think if you're moving those three on, it makes sense that you're then reinvesting that in possibly two players."

Does it make sense for Liverpool to start their rebuild now?

In essence, it is probably safe to assume that Liverpool's rebuild has already started and Klopp will be keen to finalise outgoings as early as possible to give himself more time to plan for next term.

Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita have all been valuable assets for the Reds; nevertheless, the time has come for new blood and the German coach will be keen to freshen up certain areas of his squad following a stop-start 2022/23 campaign.

Midfield will be the likeliest position that is replenished this summer given these potential departures, and speculation will continue to rise over the coming months. However, time will tell concerning who is eventually identified and brought in by Klopp to strengthen his options across the middle of the park and elsewhere.