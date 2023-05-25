All good things must come to an end and Brazilian poacher Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool when the Premier League season finishes.

It's still unknown where the smiley forward will be playing his football in the 2023/2024 season. Nevertheless, he leaves Anfield with a ton of memories and goals to match.

From backward flicks to perfectly timed chips, we have cultivated an opinionated list and what we think Firmino's most incredible goals in a Liverpool shirt have been.

With all that said, here are Roberto Firmino's nine greatest goals during his time at Liverpool.

9 Vs. Wolves, 2019/2020

It was a season for Bobby and his Liverpool teammates to remember as the Merseyside club cruised to their first-ever Premier League title.

In a campaign marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merseyside giants needed their stars to perform and pick up points when needed and Firmino did just that against Wolves.

In a tightly contested fixture, the Brazilian hit a thunderous strike to give Liverpool the win on the day in the 83rd minute of the game.

8 Vs. Manchester City, 2015/2016

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates after Joel Matip (not pictured) scores their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Coming in at number eight we had to give a shout-out to where it all started for Firmino with his very first goal in a red shirt.

It came against Manchester City in a memorable 4-1 win for the club at the Etihad Stadium and proved to be a glimpse of what was to come from the Brazilian forward.

7 Vs. Arsenal, 2018/2019

Firmino notched up a hat trick in this one. However, it was his second goal on the evening against Arsenal that makes our list.

A mazy run put the Arsenal defenders on blast and there was little to stop the Brazilian from bagging his second of three goals.

6 Vs. Aston Villa, 2022/2023

We've seen Firmino's first goal in a Red shirt, and now we are putting his last ever Anfield goal on the list, one which kept Liverpool's UEFA Champions League hopes alive.

The Brazilian flew into the six-yard box and perfectly powered home a Mohamed Salah cross, met with one of the loudest roars Anfield had seen all season.

The Reds will find it hard to replace the Brazilian now he is leaving and his farewell Anfield goal all but proved this theory.

5 Vs. Crystal Palace, 2016/2017

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sliced open the Palace defence with a lovely little through ball, one which Firmino delightfully gobbled up.

The Brazilian used his South American flair to dink the ball over the Palace goalkeeper and into the back of the net in one of his finer finishes in a Liverpool shirt.

Simple, classy and effective this goal pretty much summed up what Firmino is all about.

4 Vs. Swansea City, 2016/2017

Firmino treated the Kop to an absolute pearler of the finish against Swansea during the 2016/2017 Premier League campaign.

The forward cushioned down and volleyed a perfectly placed cross from Gini Wijnaldum and powered one home to the delight of the home support.

Anfield will sorely miss Firmino finishes like this one, and it will be interesting to see who Jurgen Klopp opts for to replace him this summer.

3 Vs. Stoke City, 2016/2017

One of Firmino's most memorable goals in the Liverpool shirt came away to Stoke City during the 2016/2017 campaign.

Si Senor himself took a lobbed ball through from the Liverpool defence and smashed a half-volleyed finish past the Stoke City goalkeeper.

They didn't come much better than this for Firmino and it will go down as one of his best in a Liverpool shirt for the years to come.

2 Vs. Watford, 2017/2018

With so many fantastic goals during his tenure at Liverpool, it was tough to narrow down the list to just nine goals. However, Firmino's wonderful flick finish against Watford deserves its place at number two.

Described by Liverpool's official Twitter channel as "on fire", the finish perfectly encapsulated everything Firmino is great at in one beautiful finish.

Who doesn't love a no-look Bobby goal?

1 Vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2018/2019

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

En route to Liverpool's UEFA Champions League winning campaign and Firmino scored a last-minute winner against French giants Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

He started the game on the bench due to an eye injury and celebrated his last-minute goal by covering up one of his eyes in celebration.

For its importance in the lead-up to Liverpool's sixth Champions League, this one gets the top spot.