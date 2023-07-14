Liverpool could be dragged into a frustrating bidding war for the services of a summer target at Anfield, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp hopes to bolster his midfield options in his Reds squad, after already strengthening the department during the transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing to make a formal offer to Southampton for the services of midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old’s signing could be made a matter of priority if the Reds sanction the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who have both been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Football Insider goes on to claim that Klopp is keen to bring Lavia and the Belgian midfielder is believed to be sold on the Liverpool project.

The teenage talent is likely to leave Southampton as it is this summer, given the south coast club’s relegation to the Championship, having finished bottom of the Premier League last season.

However, it won’t be plain sailing for Liverpool, with Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in signing the midfielder, aiming to bolster their respective options in the middle of the park.

The Reds reportedly value Lavia at £40m, whilst Southampton are hoping for a fee closer to £50m, despite Manchester City holding the option to re-sign their academy talent for £40m next summer.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could become a ‘new force’ if they could recruit the starlet this summer, having already acquired the services of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool could aim to sign Lavia, once dubbed a “monster” by journalist Benjy Nurick, for a fee in the ‘mid-30s’ as a starting point and build on a transfer offer from there.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Lavia?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “It's about price with Southampton because Saints want a bidding war. They know that the player would leave for the right opportunity.

“They're asking for about £50m, whereas Liverpool’s starting position is that the buyback clause in 2024, which is only available to Manchester City, should be the top-end valuation, and that's £40m.

“So, it wouldn't surprise me if Liverpool are thinking more around the mid-30s as a starting point, and Southampton would be more stubborn if negotiations progress. So, the price is a difficult one for Lavia.”

Who else could Liverpool sign this summer?

With midfield being touted as an area of priority for Klopp, the German head coach could turn his attentions to strengthening other areas of his squad.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs could be as good an option as Chelsea’s Levi Colwill to strengthen the Reds’ backline.

That comes after reports in Italy claimed that Liverpool are tracking the £30m-rated star alongside Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Colwill could also be a target for the Merseyside outfit after the Evening Standard reported that the 20-year-old needs guarantees over his playing time if he is to remain at Chelsea.

Therefore, Klopp will hope to see several signings come through the door before the transfer window as Liverpool look to improve on last season’s 5th-placed Premier League finish.