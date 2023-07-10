Liverpool could be “a force to be reckoned with” if they secure the signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia at Anfield this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp has already added to his Reds squad during the transfer window but is looking to make further signings ahead of August’s Premier League kick-off.

Liverpool transfer news – Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are convinced that Lavia wants to join them ahead of other suitors this summer as Klopp’s rebuild of his Reds midfield continues.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona have expressed an interest in signing the 19-year-old talent, but Anfield is reported to be his favoured destination as he looks to move away from relegated Southampton.

The Merseyside outfit have targeted a holding midfielder with his best days ahead of him, which could be due in part to 33-year-old captain Jordan Henderson’s advancing years, whilst Fabinho turns 30 in October.

However, the same publication claims that Liverpool are only willing to offer £40m for Lavia’s services, whilst Southampton are holding out for a figure of £50m.

The former Manchester City talent, hailed as “sensational” by journalist Lewis Steele, would be the Reds’ third senior midfield addition of the summer after the signings of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool’s move for Lavia is “one to watch”, with Klopp looking for an out-and-out number six.

And Taylor thinks four signings could represent a successful summer at Anfield as excitement builds around their new-look side.

What has Taylor said about Liverpool and Lavia?

Speaking about Liverpool’s transfer business, Lavia told GIVEMESPORT: “I think four signings would represent a very successful summer, particularly if they continue doing what they've done.

“I think Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are exciting signings. This is a new chapter for Liverpool, and there's a bit of excitement that something is building again.

“It was very flat last year, and it almost got to the point where you wondered whether Klopp’s time at the club was dwindling to an end. But now I very much don't see it like that.

“If Liverpool were to get Lavia, as well as Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, then I think they're a force to be reckoned with, particularly with this new system.”

What next for Liverpool?

Having conducted some important transfer business early in the window, Liverpool may look to bolster other areas of the pitch as they prepare for next season’s Premier League and Europa League campaigns.

According to reports, the Reds are interested in a move for Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard.

The 27-year-old has less than a year remaining on his deal with the German champions, and it is claimed he’s informed Bayern that he wants to seek a new challenge in England, Italy or Spain, with Liverpool being one of the clubs tentatively linked to his signature.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he would be “bowled over” if the Merseyside outfit pulled off the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, recently linked with a £77m move to Anfield.

Therefore, Liverpool could be busy throughout the remainder of the summer transfer window as Klopp looks to transform his squad into a side capable of challenging for major honours again.