Liverpool target Romeo Lavia could be “itching” to move to Anfield this summer after Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor dropped his verdict on the midfielder’s potential playing time to GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson before this weekend’s Premier League kick-off.

Liverpool transfer news – Romeo Lavia

According to Sky Sports News reporter Melissa Reddy, Liverpool have made an improved offer to Southampton for the services of Lavia, having seen a bid of around £46m rejected for the midfielder.

The Saints are demanding a fee in the region of £50m to part company with the 19-year-old talent, who has attracted interest from Merseyside throughout the summer.

Liverpool have already made the signings of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai during the window but are looking for further options in midfield after losing the services of Fabinho and Henderson to Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq, respectively.

Lavia arrived at Southampton last summer for £10.5m from Manchester City and impressed in his debut campaign in senior football, despite the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

The teenage star did not start in the south coast’s opening Championship fixture at Sheffield Wednesday last Friday, hinting he is keen to push through a move to Liverpool.

Taylor has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that if Lavia leaves Southampton this summer, it will be to move to Anfield as Klopp aims to bolster his options in midfield.

And the Daily Express reporter has claimed that Lavia, described as "incredible" by journalist Sam Tighe, could “potentially be a guaranteed starter” in Klopp’s starting XI, making a transfer to Merseyside all the more appealing.

What has Taylor said about Liverpool and Lavia?

Asked if his absence from last week’s Championship opener hints that Lavia’s move to Liverpool is closer, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's more a case of Russell Martin being aware that his head's probably a bit scrambled and that he 100% does want the move.

“No offence to Southampton, but if you've got the chance to join Liverpool in the Premier League and potentially be a guaranteed starter, you can see why he'd be itching for this move.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Liverpool this summer?

Lavia heads up Liverpool’s transfer shortlist for now, but there are other departments of the squad Klopp could aim to bolster before the 1st September transfer window closure.

Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool’s potential signing of Fiorentina and Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat would ‘soften the blow’ of losing Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The 26-year-old was named amongst several midfielders on Klopp’s shortlist last month and has now gained the attention of arch-rivals Manchester United.

Meanwhile, reports in Brazil (via Paisley Gates) claim that Liverpool could open the bidding for Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade at £21.5m.

On the pitch, Klopp hopes his side are prepared for this weekend’s Premier League opener when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds earned a point in west London last term, following a 0-0 stalemate in April.