Liverpool could be set for a boost in their pursuit of a potential replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at Anfield after transfer insider Dean Jones provided an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp hopes to rebuild his Reds squad before the side’s first campaign without Champions League football since 2016/17 gets underway next month.

Liverpool transfer news – Latest

Henderson is set for a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq, where he will reunited with former teammate and current manager Steven Gerrard.

The 33-year-old will earn around £700,000 per-week as he completes a £13m switch to the Middle East.

Klopp waves goodbye to his long-term captain at Anfield, who ends his career with Liverpool after 12 years on Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Fabinho’s proposed move to Saudi champions Al-Ittihad is in jeopardy, with the former Monaco man set to resume his pre-season preparations with Liverpool.

The midfielder is back on Merseyside and will rejoin his teammates imminently unless a breakthrough is made in negotiations.

Sky Sports had claimed the Reds had given the Brazilian permission to complete a move to Al-Ittihad, but with the transfer on hold for now, the 29-year-old’s future is uncertain.

In an attempt to replace the duo, Liverpool have kept Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia on their radar.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Saints have turned down a £37m offer from Klopp’s side, but will return with an improved bid for the £50m talent, with Chelsea also lurking.

However, the 19-year-old would be keen on the move, and personal terms are not considered an issue.

But Jones is told by sources that a bid between £40m-£45m could be enough to force Southampton into a sale, who want to earn every last penny out of a deal to sell the promising teenager.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Lavia?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The Lavia bid was not going to be high enough, but I don’t blame them for testing the water. It’s an indicator that they are serious about wanting him.

“The message out of Saints is that the valuation is £50m, or he’s not going anywhere, but it’s all about the second offer now. They will bid again, and at anything over £40m, the player himself will start to agitate a little. There has long been a feeling from people I speak to that £40m-£45m will end up being enough because there is surely no way Lavia will be playing Championship football next season.

“Saints don’t have to sell for financial reasons, but they might have to sell if he tells them he wants a move.”

Who else could Liverpool sign this summer?

Having already secured the signatures of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, Klopp has gone some way to rebuilding his ageing Liverpool outfit.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bayern Munich and Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch would prefer a move to the Premier League despite interest from Italian clubs.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that Liverpool could move to sign the Dutchman if the outgoings continue at Anfield.

Meanwhile, reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds have a genuine interest in Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheikh Doucoure, who is priced at £70m by the Eagles.