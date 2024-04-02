Highlights Barcelona are now racing to secure Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim's signature amid competition from Liverpool.

Liverpool could be given yet another setback in their bid to find a new manager with Barcelona said to be racing to secure the signature of Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim.

Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the Reds back in February in a shock move that will see him depart Anfield after a nine-year spell, in which they have won every trophy possible during his tenure - and there is every chance they could complete a treble with the Premier League title and the Europa League both in sight.

Many tipped Xabi Alonso to take over the reins on Merseyside following his stellar campaign for Bayer Leverkusen, in which he remains unbeaten in all competitions as Leverkusen themselves chase a famous treble. However, he stunned the footballing world by confirming he would be staying at Leverkusen for the time being, leaving Liverpool fans wondering who their next boss would be. But with reports that Amorim is near the front of the queue, they will have to act quickly - with The Independent suggesting that Barcelona are now racing to secure his services.

The Reds have taken a recent liking to the Sporting boss

The report states that the Catalan club have raced to pen Amorim as their new boss due to the fact that he has now become the top choice for a number of clubs across the continent. Liverpool and Barcelona aren't the only ones in the hunt for a new manager, with Bayern Munich also looking for a new boss once Thomas Tuchel leaves at the end of the season, and uncertainty surrounding Carlo Ancelotti's spell at Real Madrid could also force the La Liga leaders into a decision.

With Liverpool and Bayern now having to switch their focus from Alonso, they have reportedly eyed up Amorim, who seemed destined for the Spanish giants - and that has forced Barcelona into swift action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim won the Portuguese top-flight with Sporting at the age of just 36.

Amorim is understood to have a release clause worth around £11.1million which is why they hadn't rushed into any deal, but that has now 'drastically changed' with those targeting Alonso before he confirmed his allegiance to Leverkusen now sounding out a move for the Portuguese tactician instead.

Elsewhere, the report states that Liverpool's shortlist consists of the likes of Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, and Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi, whilst Julian Nagelsmann is also being considered with the young manager ready to step down as Germany boss after Euro 2024 - though Bayern and Manchester United may be looking at him. Regardless, it's a task that Liverpool need to sort out by the time pre-season rolls around in order to get the squad up to scratch in the dawning of a new era.

Why Ruben Amorim Would be a Good Capture for Liverpool

Amorim has always opted for a 3-4-3 formation throughout his spell at Sporting, which is quite an unconventional formation when it comes to the Premier League; though it's one that would suit the current profile of stars at Liverpool extremely well.

Liverpool have been credited for their use of full-backs during Klopp's reign, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and recently Conor Bradley all recieving praise for their proficiency from out wide via assists and goals. Amorim's tactics would allow them to act as wide midfielders, improving Liverpool's ability from the flanks behind the dominance of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

It would lessen Liverpool's ability in the middle of the park, but this is an era that doesn't include the hard-working nature of Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson. Instead, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott all act as technical midfielders and so with more solidity behind them in the defence, Amorim's style would be backed up by the defensive security of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah. It certainly looks to be an interesting proposition if Amorim was to take over, though Liverpool need to act quickly to beat Barcelona to his signature.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 02-04-23.